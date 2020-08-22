Two held in connection with Sector 9 shootings

htreporters@hindustantimes.com

The police on Saturday arrested two members of a gang who allegedly murdered three men on Thursday in two seemingly coordinated incidents in Sector 9 area over a 1,000square-yard plot dispute in Basai.

The suspects have been identified as Narender Pal, 52, and Bala Devi, 54, both residents of Basai in Sector 9, said the police.

The police have so far identified three suspects in the case and have found that they had links with their gang leaders, who are lodged in Rewari and Bhondsi jails. Four crime branch teams have been assigned to trace the remaining of the gang members and a reward of ₹3 lakh each have been declared by the Gurugram Police on Friday.

As per the police, the shootings in Sector 9 on Thursday may have been related to an enmity regarding a feud over a plot in Basai between two local gangs from the area. Joni Kataria, who is currently lodged in jail in a murder case, had an ancestral plot in Basai, which was usurped by one Hari Om. This led to a feud between the two. Joni and his brother Moni joined gangster Ashok Rathi’s group and killed Hari Om’s brother about two years ago. In retaliation, Hari Om, who formed his own gang with 30 local youths, murdered Moni Kataria in Rewari. Meanwhile, Ashok Rathi was shot dead by three of his close aides at his residence in village Alipur, near Bhondsi in November last year.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they the arrested members of the gang are the mother and the uncle of one Amit Kale, a criminal associated with Hari Om’s gang. He is allegedly involved in a number of cases such as murder, attempt to murder, extortion and land grabbing, and is presently out of parole. “He came out of jail eight days ago and, since then, was looking for an opportunity to take revenge from Joni Kataria. He located his members, following which he planned the murder with Hari Om, who is still lodged in jail. Both were earlier arrested for criminal conspiracy,” Sangwan said, adding that both were sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

The police have identified Amit Kale, Pavan Nehra and Hari Om as the three primary suspects for planning and executing the Sector 9 shootings.Sangwan said that Kale was out on parole when he planned the shootings with Hari Om. Nehra is allegedly a relative of Hari Om. The police have also announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Nehra and his aides.

The police have deployed personnel in plain clothes at suspected locations to keep a watch on other gang members as Nehra and his aides are yet to be arrested.

Sangwan said they are investigating if any other gang is involved in the murders and are scanning all the call details of the arrested suspects to track down other members of the gang, who are currently at large.