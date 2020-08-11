Two kidnap senior engineer of pvt company, police probe ‘honey trap’ angle

Two men were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a senior engineer of a private company and attempting to extort Rs 2 lakh from him after recording some ‘objectionable videos’ of him in sector 50 on Sunday. Police said the kidnapped man, however, managed to escape by jumping from the car window and informing the police when the kidnappers were taking him to Badshahpur. Police said they were also probing the role of the victim’s female friend, whom the alleged kidnappers had dropped home before taking him to a hotel, with investigators looking at the ‘honey trap’ angle keenly.

Police said the victim, identified as Anil, a resident of Garhi Harsaru near sector 10, received a phone call from a woman friend on Saturday evening during which she asked him to meet her in a hotel in sector 49. After the meeting, which lasted over two hours, as Anil and his friend were exiting the hotel at 11pm, two suspects parked their car near the gate of the hotel and approached them.

According to the police, one of the accused men, Sahil Kamboj, 26, was acquainted with Anil’s woman friend. Police said the accused offered to drop the woman to her house and then ‘forced’ the victim into their car. After dropping the woman, the accused took Anil to a hotel near a bus stand in sector 12 and held him hostage there till Sunday morning.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The accused men held Anil hostage all night and beat him up. They disrobed him and recorded his videos and threatened to share them if he didn’t cough up money. On Sunday, they asked him for Rs 2 lakh cash. The victim asked his brother to transfer the amount to his account. During the night, the suspects went to the hotel in sector 49, where the victim’s SUV was parked and brought it to the hotel, where he was held hostage.”

Police said according to the victim, on Sunday evening, the accused then forced him into his SUV and drove towards Badshahpur area with the alleged intention of ‘killing him’. When the SUV slowed down at a traffic signal near Vatika Chowk, the victim jumped out from the car’s window to save himself. Police said the suspects fled with the SUV immediately after. Some documents and Rs 40,000 cash was kept in the victim’s car at the time.

The victim later informed the police control room and teams from sector 50 police station conducted raids to nab the duo, who were later tracked and arrested from Fazilpur Jharsa village near sector 71.

Police said later on Sunday night, Anil’s woman friend filed a complaint against him alleging that he had raped her in the hotel in sector 49 on Saturday.

Surender Singh, station house officer (SHO), sector 50 police station, said, “One of the arrested suspects is a friend of the woman. We are probing if she was also complicit in the kidnapping. Prima facie, our probe suggests that the accused wanted to extort money and were waiting for the amount to be transferred to his account. The woman has also filed a complaint of rape against Anil and an FIR has been registered. We are investigating the allegations levelled by her.”

The arrested men, Sahil Kamboj and Aman Sharma, 18, are both residents of Sheetla Colony. Police recovered two cars, including the victim’s SUV, and Rs 29,500 cash from their possession. Kamboj works as a supervisor of a private outsourced project with the municipal corporation of Gurugram, according to a police statement.