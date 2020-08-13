Sections
Home / Gurugram / Two killed after society wall collapses

Two killed after society wall collapses

Two men died and two others were injured after a portion of a wall of a society collapsed on two shanties in sector 66 following the heavy rain. Police said all four were...

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two men died and two others were injured after a portion of a wall of a society collapsed on two shanties in sector 66 following the heavy rain. Police said all four were sleeping at the time of the incident.

Police have registered a case of causing death by negligence against the developer of Emaar Marbella Villas after one of the injured filed a complaint.

The deceased have been identified as Karan Sahu, a painter from Chhattisgarh, and Saddam, a native of Pataudi. Both were rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared them dead-on-arrival, said police.

The incident took place around 2.30am.



Vishal Sahu, also a painter, said in the complaint, “My brother, Vinod and I stay in one shanty. We were sleeping at the time of the incident and it was raining. My brother and our neighbour Saddam died due to the injuries after coming under the debris. ... Last year too, a portion of this wall had broken, but the builder or owner did not get it repaired.”

Deepak Kumar, station house officer (SHO), sector 65 police station, said, a case had been registered for negligence. The developer declined to comment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ferozepur rly division registers 45% increase in revenue between April and July
Aug 13, 2020 23:55 IST
Ludhiana: SCD Govt College, Govt College for Girls conduct online counselling
Aug 13, 2020 23:54 IST
Dial-up dreams to Wi-Fi wonderland
Aug 13, 2020 23:48 IST
NGT committee reviews status of Buddha Nullah cleaning project
Aug 13, 2020 23:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.