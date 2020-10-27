Sections
Home / Gurugram / Two men who jumped bail five years ago held from Khandsa Mandi

Two men who jumped bail five years ago held from Khandsa Mandi

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The city police on Tuesday arrested two persons, identified as Praveen alias Sonu of Arjun Nagar and Mukesh Kumar of Sohna, who are proclaimed offenders and have jumped bail in an attempt-to-murder case five years ago.

A team from the crime investigation agency of Sector 14 arrested the two men from Khandsa vegetable Mandi on Tuesday afternoon, when they came to meet their friends.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that both the suspects have been together and changing their locations for the last five years. They had come from Rajasthan to meet their friends and had to collect some cash to pay the rent of their room in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

A case under sections 323 (assault), 506 (threatening for life), 34 (common intentions) and 302 (murder) was registered against them at the city police station in 2015, said the police.



Sangwan said the suspects have been sent to a two-day police remand after being produced before the court on Tuesday. They had allegedly thrashed a friend who later died undergoing treatment at a private hospital in 2015. “They were out on bail, when they fled the city and did not appear for their court days. They were declared proclaimed offenders in November 2015,” he said.

The Gurugram Police has compiled a list of 925 proclaimed offenders in the district who are yet to be arrested. The police said they have formed teams and assigned duties to each of them to ensure that all offenders are behind bars within the next three months.

Sangwan said the crime teams are conducting an investigation based on technical surveillance and keeping a close watch on the movements of the proclaimed offenders, their relatives and family members. A weekly report is also being submitted to the commissioner of police for updates, said the police.

