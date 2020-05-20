Two persons from Mini Secretariat test Covid-19 positive

Sections
The district health department on Wednesday confirmed six new Covid-19 cases in the city, taking the total number of cases from the district to 226.Two more cases were reported from the additional...

Updated: May 20, 2020 23:00 IST

By Archana Mishra,

The district health department on Wednesday confirmed six new Covid-19 cases in the city, taking the total number of cases from the district to 226.

Two more cases were reported from the additional deputy commissioner’s (ADC) office in Vikas Sadan (Mini Secretariat). However, since both the people who tested positive are residents of Delhi, their tally has been added to the national capital’s Covid-19 patients list. According to health officials, a driver and a security personnel deployed at ADC office were the ones who tested positive for coronavirus.

Vikas Sadan is a separate building in Mini Secretariat complex. Different offices like Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) office, women and child development department, SC/ST Welfare department and consumer court operate from Vikas Sadan, besides ADC office.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer, confirmed, “Both the security official and driver of ADC tested positive for Covid-19. They both were residents of Delhi and commuted daily from Delhi to Gurugram. Based on address details shared by them , they have been included in the national capital list of Covid-19 patient. We have also taken the sample of ADC and 17 other employees. More samples will be taken on Thursday.”



Prashant Panwar, ADC and secretary regional transport authority, said “Seven persons, including me, have tested negative. But we are in a 14-day quarantine. Office and government vehicles have been sanitised. Office will continue to function with minimum staff. Following the government guidelines, employees above 55 years of age are restricted from coming to work.”

Meanwhile, the six coronavirus cases reported in the city on Wednesday are from sector 38, and one, each, from Bharti Chowk, Shakti Park, Sikanderpur and sector 32. The total count of Covid-19 patients is 226, out of which 95 are hospitalised while 131 have recovered and have been discharged. On Wednesday 13 patients were discharged.

