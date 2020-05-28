Two private hospitals issued notice for refusing Covid-19 patient treatment

The district administration on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to two private hospitals in the city for allegedly denying treatment to Covid-19 patients.

The district administration, on May 25, issued an order making it mandatory for all private hospitals and nursing homes to treat Covid-19 patients who require critical health services. None of the private hospitals in the city can refuse admission to a Covid-19 patient who is already undergoing treatment for other health issues. Instances have been reported where patients have been denied treatment after they have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19).

The show cause notice issued by deputy commissioner Amit Khatri to the two private hospitals, namely Park Hospital and Paras Hospital, stated that both the hospitals had not complied with the order.

A rapid response team member, who is aware of the matter, said, “One hospital allegedly asked a man to leave in the middle of the night after he was tested Covid-19 positive almost two days back. The other hospital allegedly refused to admit a patient. The patient who was asked to leave in the middle of the night reached out to us and the district administration.”

An official statement issued by Paras Hospital said, “We are following all the ICMR guidelines regarding hospital admissions and we haven’t refused any cases till now which requires medical attention.”

“We have also formed a multidisciplinary committee comprising doctors and staff from all specialties to guide with standard operating processes to evaluate coronavirus in suspected patients. We take the biggest health threat, the coronavirus pandemic, very seriously. Our doctors are providing round-the-clock telephonic, online and face-to-face consultations to the patients following all safety protocols,” it said.

An official of Park Hospital, who preferred anonymity, said, “We have not received any notice from the district administration. We might get it tomorrow (Friday). But none of the Covid-19 patients have been denied treatment in our hospital. At least five Covid-19 positive patients are currently admitted while three or four suspected cases are also being treated. The hospital has a 12-bed isolation ward along with five ventilators. We will respond accordingly, once we receive the notice,”

The administration in its order has given the hospitals time till Friday to explain their stand.