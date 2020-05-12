Two trains with Bihar- and MP-bound migrants to leave Gurugram on May 13

Two trains will ferry migrant workers in the city to Bihar and Madhya Pradesh (MP) on Wednesday from the Gurugram railway station as a part of the special arrangements made by the government to assist migrant workers trying to return to their home states.

Station house office (SHO)-level police teams are making lists of passengers as per the train schedule shared by the Indian Railways. The trains to ferry migrants are non-air-conditioned ones with 22 to 24 coaches.

The trains will not stop at any stations other than the destination stops. The administration, however, refused to divulge any details about the fare and food of the travellers.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Usha Kundu, who is the charge of the matter, said, “The passengers will be strictly maintaining social distancing and follow all other requisite Covid-19 guidelines inside the coaches.”

The first train for Patna in Bihar will leave Gurugram railway station at 9am with 1,700 passengers. “The second train for Tikamgarh in MP will leave with nearly 1,600 to 1,700 passengers at 12 noon. The train schedule with timings has been shared with the passengers,” said Kundu, adding that the government railway police will be taking care of the seating of passengers while boarding the trains at the station.

The migrants living in the home shelters of the administration will be ferried in government buses to the railway station under also under the supervision of the GRP.

“We are making sure that there is no chaos while boarding the trains at the railway station,” said Kundu.

A tentative train schedule for the next five days, i.e. from Wednesday to Sunday, for the purpose of ferrying these migrants to states such as Bihar and MP has been shared with district administration by the Indian Railways.

However, some migrants said that four trains scheduled to leave Gurugram railway station for Patna and Darbhanga on Tuesday were cancelled. The migrants were informed by the officials who are in charge of managing this exercise.

“On Monday evening, we were told that two trains will leave for Patna at 6am and 9am respectively. Later, two trains will leave for Darbhanga at 12 noon and 3pm respectively. But on Tuesday, the officials told that the trains have been cancelled,” said Satbir Singh, a migrant. An official familiar with the matter said, “We were informed by the administration and we passed on information to passengers accordingly. We have the schedule in writing.”

When asked about the cancellation, Kundu said, “Those train schedules were not correct. That was false information.”