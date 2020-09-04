Undergraduate admissions in Haryana to start from next week

After months of delay due to Covid-19 pandemic, the state higher education department will be initiating the admission process for undergraduate (UG) courses from Monday onwards. In view of the pandemic, the department has made a number of changes to the process, such as waiving off the registration fee and keeping the fee structure unchanged, and special measures for PWD candidates, among others. However, unlike the past year, when the admission process was a combination of online and offline modes due to technological challenges, this year the admissions will be held completely online.

“Starting from the registration to verification of forms and fee submission — all admission-related processes will take place online this time. Staffers from all colleges will be involved in the admission process. No physical verification will be required. The admission portal has been linked to all the necessary websites and the students’ roll number, mark sheets and other documents will be verified online,” said Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College, Sector 9. He said that students will not be allowed to visit the college for any purpose whatsoever and all redressal and refund processes will also take place online.

As part of the centralised admission process in the state, merit lists will be prepared for colleges on the basis of various parameters, along with the marks scored by the student in the qualifying examination. “Colleges across the state will get their own merit lists. Every college will have individual merit lists for different courses. The list will be prepared by the department concerned, based on the course, college preferences of the student, and the aggregate of the best five subjects,” said Yadav. He said, unlike previous years, a private agency had not been roped in for carrying out admissions this year. Further, the registration fee that used to be charged earlier had been waived off by the government this time.

“This time, the state government has roped in the National Informatics Centre for the creation of the admission portal over a private player which used to be the case until last year. Private companies used to levy registration charges but this time, since the NIC has developed the admission software, the registration fee has been discontinued,” he said.

Besides the changes in the admission process, the department has also made other interventions such as the creation of a volunteer network for assisting students with physical disabilities and continuing with the fee structure from last year to assist students during the pandemic.

Pooja Khullar, principal, Dronacharya Government College, said that due to the financial distress caused by the pandemic, the department had decided to stick to the fee structure from last year. “There is no fee hike this year, keeping in mind the financial constraints that students and their families might be facing. The department doesn’t want students to be dissuaded from applying due to financial reasons,” said Khullar.

Timeline:

7 September: Online submission of admission forms to start

21 September: Last date for submission of forms

22-25 September: Document verification and preparation of Merit List

26 September: Display of first merit list

30 September: Display of second merit list

October 6: Commencement of teaching

What’s new:

-Strictly online admission process

-Registration fee waived off

-Assistance helpline floated for PWD candidates. Applicants need to give a missed call on 7419444449

-Grievance redressal number: 1800 137 3735