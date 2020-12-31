Union ministry extends deadline for complete digital switch of toll payments till February 15

In a major relief for commuters, the National Highways Authority of India(NHAI) has extended the deadline for complete digital transformation of toll payments till February 15. Earlier, the NHAI had mandated that all commuters will have to pay toll fees only through Fastags from January 1.

Millennium City Expressway Private Limited(MCEPL), the concessionaire of Kherki Daula toll plaza, had started making preparations for the digital switch earlier this week. But it was soon observed that there are some technical issues that need to be resolved. Further, nearly 15 to 20 percent of commuters are still paying through cash at the toll plaza.

As per the directions issued by union ministry of road transport and highways on Thursday, fee payments can be made via both Fastags and cash on the hybrid lanes of NHAI toll plazas till February 15.However, in Fastag lanes, no cash payments will be allowed, stated the order.

Shashi Bhushan, project director, NHAI, confirmed that the deadline for digital payments has been extended but said that they are prepared for the switch as 80 to 85 percent of commuters on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway already pay via digital mode.“We were ready to go digital buy it is likely that some of the plazas in other parts of the country have still need to work in this regard,” he said. Bhushan also said that the “myFastag” mobile application can be used by commuters to.get real-time information about their cash balance.

Meanwhile, the commuters heaved a sigh of relief on the extension of this deadline. They said that there are frequent traffic jams on the toll plaza when cash lanes are closed. “The earlier deadline would have led to chaos as almost 30 to 40 percent users still pay via cash. A lot of work still needs to be done before payments get fully digital,” said Imran Khan, a commuter, who regularly visits the Manesar industrial area crossing the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

The toll plaza witnesses around 65,000 to 70,000 vehicles daily, said an official. It has 24 Fastag lanes and two cash lanes for the payment of toll.