Universities asked to declare results of 1st and 2nd-year college students

The department of higher education on Friday directed state universities to declare the results of first and second-year students and promote them. Universities have been given time till Friday to complete the process and share details of those students who are being promoted. Earlier in June, the state government had decided to promote first and second year students on the basis of internal assessment marks. Since then, the students have been waiting for the declaration of results and subsequent initiation of classes.

Srishti Yadav, a second-year BSc student of Government Girls College in Sector 14, said that practical exams in various courses were yet to be completed due to which results had not been declared so far. Yadav said that due to the delay in the declaration of results, the new academic semester couldn’t be started. “For over two months now, we have been on holiday. Since the result is not declared, we cannot resume studies for the next semester. We can only wait for the results to be declared soon,” said Yadav.

Pooja Khullar, principal of the Dronacharya Government College, said that while students had been enquiring about the new academic session, classes could only start once the result is declared by Gurugram University for the first-year students and by Maharshi Dayanand University for second-year students.

Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College in Sector 9, said that most students had been promoted at the college level in line with recent directions, and the final promotion would be taken care of by the universities. “At our level, we have completed the activities pertaining to the promotion of most students. Some students are left and they will be promoted soon. However, the official promotion will only take place once the university declares the result,” said Yadav. He said that colleges were waiting for declaration of results to start online classes for students. “While exams for final year students are awaited, we can at least initiate classes for first and second-year students once results are declared. They should not be deprived of classes,” said Yadav.

A representative from Gurugram University said that the examination branch of the university would be initiating the process of promoting students and result declaration from Monday. “The examination branch will start working towards the promotion process by Monday and results will be declared as soon as possible,” the university’s public relations officer said. Maharshi Dayanand University couldn’t be reached for comment.