Home / Gurugram / University announces additional seats for children of Covid-19 warriors

University announces additional seats for children of Covid-19 warriors

To recognise the efforts of people at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the NorthCap University in Gurugram has decided to earmark five seats in each of its...

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 23:38 IST

By HT Correspondent,

To recognise the efforts of people at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the NorthCap University in Gurugram has decided to earmark five seats in each of its programmes for the children of India’s Covid-19 warriors.

HB Raghavendra, the vice-chancellor of the university, said that five additional seats have been introduced in each course for the children of people who were on the frontline battling the pandemic.

“Doctors, nurses, health workers, and all others fighting the pandemic are coronavirus disease warriors and by the introduction of these additional seats for their children, we wish to recognise and appreciate their efforts,” Raghavendra said.

He added that millions of doctors, nurses, police personnel, military and paramilitary forces, journalists, and media persons had stepped in to provide their services and keep the country safe and informed. “People are risking their lives to keep Indians safe everywhere. We owe these families not just our gratitude but support in every possible way,” Raghavendra said.



The additional seats will be introduced in all disciplines, including engineering, management, law and applied sciences for the academic year commencing 2020-2021. Applicants to the multi-disciplinary university will also be eligible to apply for merit-based fee concessions/scholarships. The university’s faculty and staff had earlier donated their one day’s salary amounting to a total of ₹4.33 lakh to the PM National Relief Fund.

