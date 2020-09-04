Urban areas lead virus spread as Ggm records 10.8% in Haryana sero survey

Of the 844 people in Gurugram who were tested for antibodies against the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, 10.8% showed a positive result, higher than the Haryana average of close to 8%.

The Haryana government on Friday announced the results of the serological survey, conducted between August 19-21, that checked for antibodies in the blood among a randomly chosen sample population of over 18,000 people from across the state.

In Gurugram, twice as many women surveyed tested positive (at 14%) for antibodies (seropositivity) than males. Urban areas (at 18.5%) showed more positive results as against rural clusters (5.7%). Officials and experts said this was along expected lines and barring a few districts, the state too followed a similar trajectory -- 9.6% in urban areas, and 6.9% in rural areas.

Haryana health minister Anil Vij, speaking via video conference from his residence where he is currently in isolation after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19 recently, said, “The findings are very encouraging compared to similar exercises in Delhi (29% seropositivity), Tamil Nadu (21%) and Gujarat (23%). The numbers indicate that measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 have been successful, be it through lockdowns, enforcement of social distancing, or public health interventions like effective testing, surveillance and containment.”

Serological surveys , or sero surveys, have been conducted in many places across the world to estimate how prevalent the virus actually is in a community. They also capture asymptomatic individuals who may not have reported infections.

“The exercise indicates that more than 7% of all infections in Haryana have been asymptomatic, and did not even appear on our radar. No testing or treatment was needed to manage them,” said Vij.

Haryana’s additional chief secretary for health, Rajeev Arora, said the undertaking has helped to “determine the burden of Covid-19 at the community level”.

The sero surveys will be held monthly in the state to test these levels again.

NCR suffers most

The study also shows the state’s national capital region (NCR) districts [Faridabad, Gurgaon, Mewat, Rohtak, Sonepat, Rewari, Jhajjhar, Panipat, Palwal, Bhiwani (including Charkhi Dadri), Mahendragarh, Jind and Karnal] to be more severely affected, with all of them exceeding the state average by a large margin.

Faridabad (25%) and Nuh (20.3%) showed the highest seroprevalence, while Gurugram, despite having one of the state’s largest urban agglomerations, came in sixth at 10.8%.

Speaking of the discrepancy between Gurugram and Faridabad, which share boundaries with each other and Delhi, Dr. Rajib Dasgupta, epidemiologist and professor of community medicine at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said, “It is not surprising at all. Faridabad is more populated, and more densely populated at that. Housing in Gurugram is more planned and segregated.”

Vij and multiple other health department officials also attributed it to frequent daily movement with neighbouring Delhi.

Dasgupta pointed out that Gurugram and Faridabad have shown less seropositivity than other, larger metropolitan cities such and Mumbai, Ahmedabad or Pune. “This suggests a slower, more prolonged battle with Covid-19 for Gurugram,” he said.

HOLES IN SURVEY?

However, unlike sero surveys in some other states, Haryana’s does not arrive at the infection fatality rate (IFR) of Covid-19, a more accurate yardstick of the disease’s deadliness than case fatality rate (CFR). While IFR gives the number of deaths of all infected persons and not just known case, CFR gives it only for known cases.

Rajeev Arora responded, “This is hard to quantify. For the purpose of the study, the department of community medicine and the school of public health at PGIMER, Chandigarh, have used 2011 census data when identifying the clusters for sampling, but there are no official estimates on population growth since then. So you can use 2011 data to arrive at a number, but the real IFR will still be lower than what you get.”

The survey also did not segregate data based on age of the test subject.

A senior doctor at PGIMER, who has been closely involved in planning the study but requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said, “The authorities’ claims are completely in agreement with the outcome. However, interpreting the data should come with two important caveats: One, the blood samples have all been tested by a state lab. In a classical study one would typically have an external quality control component for lab testing, which is lacking here. The second is that ELISA antibody kits are not 100% specific or sensitive, and can indeed return the odd false result. This needs to be factored in to get an even more accurate picture of prevalence.”

In the study’s executive summary, Dr. Arun K Aggarwal, professor of community medicine at PGIMER, wrote, “One district had started the sampling before the official launch of the project, (it) raises question on the representativeness (sic) of the survey in that district”.

When contacted, Aggarwal declined to comment on which district he referred to, as did other officials in the health department.

‘Many still at risk’

Experts said that while it is plausible to suggest that mitigation measures in Haryana (and Gurugram) have been more effective than in other states/cities, the survey shows a large chunk of the population remains susceptible.

“(With 8% developing antibodies), it means that the rest 92% of Haryana is still at risk. It means that the state and districts have a much bigger challenge ahead of them in preventing a surge of cases. This will require immense public health vigilance over an extended period of time. It will be strenuous and exhausting for all those involved,” said Dr Rajesh Kumar, an epidemiologist and former head of the community medicine department at PGIMER Chandigarh.

District level officials, including chief medical officer Dr. Virender Yadav and district surveillance officer Dr. Jai Prakash Sharma, declined to comment on the survey’s findings. “It is entirely a state exercise. All the clusters, targeting and analysis of samples has been done by the state health department. We have only provided some support in field work. We cannot comment on the findings,” said Yadav.