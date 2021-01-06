Vaccination dry run on Thursday

Sections
Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The district health department will conduct a dry run for Covid-19 vaccination at six session sites on Thursday. The regional emergencies director of World Health Organisation, Dr Rodrico Ofrin, is likely to visit two sites — at Bhangrola and Wazirabad — to review the preparedness, according to health department officials.

Bhangrola is a rural area, with the dry run being held at a primary health centre. Wazirabad, on the other hand, is an urban area, where the drive will be held at a government primary school, as per the plan prepared by the health department. Other sites are Tigra, Basai Enclave, Daulatabad and Chauma.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, along with his team visited the six session sites on Wednesday to check the preparedness for the mock drill. The drive will start from 11am at all locations simultaneously, and is likely to continue till 1pm.

Since the mock drill will be conducted across 22 districts on Thursday, the state has been exempted from the massive nationwide mock drill to be held on January 8 across all states and Union territories, according to a statement issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday.

