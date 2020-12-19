Vij stable but still in ICU

Sections
Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 22:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The health condition of Haryana home minister Anil Vij remains stable, as per the health bulletin issued by the state health department on Saturday.

The vital parameters of Vij, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Medanta Hospital, are stable. “Though he is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on high flow nasal cannula oxygen support, doctors are satisfied with his response to treatment,” the Saturday bulletin read.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer, and doctors from Medanta, Dr Deepak Govil and Dr Sushila Kataria, examined Vij on Saturday morning and advised to continue the same treatment.



The chief minister, who was in the city on Saturday, also visited Vij at the hospital.

Since December 15, Vij has been undergoing treatment in Gurugram for lung infection due to Covid-19. He was admitted to the ICU after being shifted from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak.

Tests conducted on Vij so far have shown normal functioning of the liver and kidney. On Friday, doctors said that his oxygen requirement and respiratory rate have reduced, while his blood investigation results have improved.

Vij, 67, who is also Haryana’s health minister, tested positive for Covid-19 on December 5. He was admitted to Civil Hospital in Ambala and later to PGIMS, Rohtak, after he was detected with Covid-19 pneumonia, which led to lung infection.

