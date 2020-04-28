Wait likely to get longer for industries in unauthorised areas

Sections
Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:01 IST

By Dhananjay Jha,

The wait for industries located in non-conforming or unauthorised areas to start manufacturing operations in their units is likely to get longer as the district administration has put their applications on hold.

The industry and commerce department said that the industries in the unauthorised areas can’t reopen yet as the current guidelines of ministry of home affairs (MHA) issued on April 15, do not permit these industries to resume operations.

Digvijay Singh, joint director industry and commerce department, Gurugram, said, “The 15(1) clause of the MHA guidelines clearly states that industries operating in rural areas outside the municipal limits can be allowed. These industries are located within the municipal limits of Gurugram. Secondly, clause 15(2) states that industries in planned townships, SEZ etc can be allowed to operate. These industries do not fit this parameter either.”

However, the government granted permission to some industries in these areas that were manufacturing essential goods. “We have granted permissions to some industries manufacturing essential goods in these areas,” said Singh.



A non-conforming area is one where industrial buildings have come up without building plans approved by a competent authority and industries are run without the approval from the industry and commerce department of the state government.

In Kadipur, Basai and Daulatabad, more than 3,000 small and micro scale industries are located, while 6,000 odd industries are located in the conforming zones such as Udyog Vihar, Manesar, Sector 34 and Sector 37.

Associations of Kadipur, Basai and Daulatabad met Singh on Monday, seeking approval for the resumption of their industries.

“We have applied for allowing the resumption of work on the Saral Haryana portal and applications have been accepted by the industry and commerce department of the government. If the MHA guideline is the base, the department should have rejected our applications. And if we are in a non-conforming zone, then why are factories producing essential goods allowed to operate? The industry and commerce department of Haryana government is doing a survey to declare these areas industrial and we have been paying tax to government as industrial parameters,” said Shripal Sharma, Basai based industry owner.

Umesh Dwivedi, Daulatabad-based industry owners, said, “We supply our products to big industries which got permissions. If our factories are shut any longer, there is possibility that we will lose our clients.”

