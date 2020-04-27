Well-being of elderly, safety of staff main concerns of Hex-Tax Commune in Sec 43

At Hex-Tax Commune in Sector 43, the well-being of senior citizens and supply of essential items to them have been the priorities during the current lockdown. Located just 100 metres from Sector 42-43 Rapid Metro station, the welfare housing society is a relatively smaller condominium, of roughly 450 residents.

“Senior citizens have been told that they can call us any time for delivery of ration, medicine or essential goods. After they give us their requirements, we make sure that those are delivered at their doorstep so that they do not have to step out,” said Raj Jha, estate manager of the property.

The society has a grocery store on its premises, which provides residents with all the essentials. Since the lockdown started, strict protocols, such as wearing masks, social distancing and staggered visit timings, are being maintained.

“The grocery store is ensuring that residents get a fresh supply of vegetables and fruits. We have set out a few tables outside the store for residents to pick up their order from. They have to wear masks and maintain distance. Because we are a small society, it is easier for us to not have crowds because not everyone comes down at the same time to the shop,” said JS Dhankar, president of the residents’ welfare association (RWA).

All doorstep deliveries from the outside have been suspended. Deliveries of newspapers, food and essential items are deposited at the main gate, from where residents are expected to pick up their packages.

Support staff and residents entering the society have to compulsorily undergo thermal screening and use sanitisers or wash hands at the newly installed washbasin. The society is currently functioning with reduced staff, most of who reside in the vicinity of the condominium.

“We are ensuring that housekeeping staff are screened at the gate. They also work on a no-contact basis,” said Dhankar. He added that many domestic helps are currently residing with families having young children and infants since the lockdown began.

The society has a resident electrician and plumber, who are accommodated in dedicated quarters. However, all service requests in apartments have been put on hold currently. “Even before the lockdown, the electrician and plumber were provided with their permanent residences inside the society,” Jha.

The society also has a composting pit, where biodegradable waste is turned into manure. Staff who work here have been provided personal protective equipment (PPE), for their safety during the processes involved, including stirring of the mulch.

“We made sure that these workers who stir the compost have protection suits so that their safety is ensured. This step was even vetted by a health expert, who declared it a ‘good step’,” said Jha.

Jha said that besides weekly fogging exercised by the district administration, they are also conducting fogging daily, with the help of a third party.

The society is currently maintaining a no-walk policy. Residents have, instead, turned to exercise at home.

“Due to the lockdown, we had to forego our morning and evening walks. So now, I am just doing my yoga, exercises and stretches at home, and maybe take a small stroll in my backyard, but that’s about it,” said MS Hooda, a senior citizen.