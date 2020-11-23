West and east Gurugram fare worst in mask discipline, shows data

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the city, data compiled by the Gurugram Police shows that west and east police zones in the city are witnessing the maximum number of violations in mask discipline based on the enforcement challans issued between June and November this year.

The findings also show that south and Manesar police zones reported the least number of violations as the areas in these zones continue to see a surge in cases.

According to the data compiled till November 20, at least 47,055 people were fined for not wearing the masks in the police’s west zone, which includes mostly old Gurugram areas such as old bus stand near Sadar Bazar, old DLF Colony, Rajiv Nagar, Sector 12, 12 A, 14,15 and Rajiv Chowk.

Close on heels, comes the east zone, which reported 12,426 challans. It includes areas such as Sushant Lok Phase 1 (Block A and B), sectors 27, 28, areas near Galleria market, Cross Point Mall, MG Road, Saraswati Vihar, Maruti Vihar and Chakkarpur and Chanderlok.

Usha Kundu, assistant commissioner of police (headquarters), who recently visited parts of old Gurugram to check mask enforcement, said, “We have our teams patrolling in congested areas. People are taking mask- wearing very callously. People are seen removing their masks while coughing even if they are sitting in a group. Elderly say that they feel suffocated while wearing masks. Enforcement becomes challenging in such situations,” said Kundu.

Experts say that wearing masks is crucial in containing the infection as symptoms only appear after four to five days of getting infected. It is likely that during this period, patients might not develop usual symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty in breathing, but can still spread the infection to others.

A paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine in June found that Covid-19 can also be spread by those who have a very mild disease and do not show any symptoms. Studies show that mask can reduce the growth rate of coronavirus infection by 40%.

Going by the health department data, some of these areas have noted a high prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 virus. Police department’s east zone areas, which fall under Chanderlok Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHCs), has shown a consistent upward trend in cases from July onwards. Even areas like Rajiv Nagar (west zone) are among the worst-affected areas for a few months now. Nonetheless, residents in these areas are having lackadaisical approach in wearing face masks, said the police.

South police zone, which has Badhshahpur, Fajilpur and Hasanpur, among other areas, have also been reporting a surge. However, only 3,365 people were issued challans in these areas — the least in the district. Even in Manesar, only 9,681 cases of challans have been registered.

Overall, at least 89,582 challans in violation of Covid-19 guidelines have been issued by the police department between June 9 and November 20.

Cumulatively, the department has collected nearly ₹4.47 crore till now. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), which has also been assigned the task of imposing fines for mask violations, has collected a fine of over ₹13 lakh till October, as per the data available with the state government.

“Nearly 1,300 challans are issued every day for violating mask discipline. Gurugram Police have penalised nearly 22,817 violators in November for not wearing face masks,” said KK Rao, commissioner of police. “Strict directives have been issued to station house officers to identify congested areas in their jurisdiction. Recorded messages on mask discipline will be announced through loudspeakers in these areas,” said Rao.

Although Delhi has increased the challan amount from ₹500 to ₹2,000, Rao said that the department has not received any directive till now for Gurugram.

The department has also formed 40 teams, comprising 1,600 police personnel, who have been directed to visit parks, banquet halls, restaurants and hotels, where small-scale gatherings are being organised. Rao said, “Weddings season will also begin now. Area-wise SHOs have directed to keep an eye on functions and social gatherings. Guests found without masks will be penalised on the spot,” said Rao.

Police teams are also deployed at all the 11 borders connecting Gurugram to the national Capital. Out of the total violations, at least 16,755 were penalised for not wearing face masks while sitting in their cars. The police said that people who are driving alone were exempted.

“Be it someone in a car, a two-wheeler or a bicycle, people are being challaned,” said Rao. When HT visited a police post near Signature Tower, it found that people in four- and two-wheelers were stopped to pay the fine. In some areas, labourers without masks were not challaned as they did not have enough money to pay ₹500. “For poor people, who cannot afford mask and the challan money, the department is providing cotton masks,” said Rao.