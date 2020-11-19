Wind from snowy regions help cool city

Gurugram recorded a minimum temperature of 10°C on Thursday, the lowest of this season so far. The maximum temperature was recorded at 24.1°C, four degrees below the normal.

Weater experts said that recent snowfall in the northern hills and winds blowing in from them helped bring down temperature.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that the minimum temperatures were likely to fall gradually by another 2-4°C over northwest India in the next three days. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that the minimum temperature was expected to drop under 10°C by the end of the week.

As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, both the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 10°C and 24°C, respectively on Friday. As per the weekly forecast, clear skies will prevail during the day this whole week.

Navdeep Dahiya, a Rohtak-based meteorologist, said that the minimum temperature could hover around 7-8 °C from November 22 while the maximum temperature would stay around 23-24°C.

“The wind direction has changed from easterly to north-westerly. Cold winds are blowing from the Himalayas where snowfall has taken place. These cold winds from the mountain have brought down the temperature. The temperature will continue to be in a similar range for the next days and will dip further from November 22,” said Dahiya.

The air quality in the city deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category on Thursday with a reading of 253 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin. This is significantly up from Wednesdays AQI reading of 141 in the ‘moderate’ category. Experts said that with the dip in temperature, air quality was expected to deteriorate on account of thermal inversion and lowering of mixing height.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to improve but remain in the ‘poor’ category on Friday. The air quality is likely to stay in the ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category on Saturday.