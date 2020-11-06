With 704 new Covid-19 cases, Gurugram reports highest single-day spike

The district recorded its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 704 new infections on Friday, indicating a rapid spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The number of daily positives reported in Gurugram has been steadily inching up in recent weeks — a phenomenon that the district officials ascribe to the reopening of outdoor activities, increased mobility, and a rush in markets due to Diwali. In the seven-day period, the district has averaged 536 positive tests per day. Earlier this week, Gurugram was seeing an average of around 379 positive tests per day.

Between October 31 and November 6, the weekly positivity rate — the ratio of positive cases to the total number of tests conducted — jumped from 15% to 16.6%. As reported by HT earlier, a positivity rate of more than 15% is moderately high as a higher positivity rate suggests higher chances of transmission among people who have not been tested.

The number of total infections also surpassed 33,000, just two days after the tally hit 32,000. On Friday, the total count of infected patients reached 33,255, out of which 28,469 have recovered from the illness and 4,562 are currently undergoing treatment, as per the health bulletin. Nearly 93.4% of patients are currently home isolated and 6.4% of the seriously ill patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Two Covid-19 deaths have also been reported, taking the toll to 224.

The sudden spike in Covid-19 cases has prompted the district health department to ramp up testing efforts. For the past two consecutive days, more than 4,000 daily Covid-19 tests have been administered in the district. On Friday, 4,158 samples were collected, including 3,422 Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests and 736 rapid antigen tests. Compared to Delhi, Gurugram has a higher proportion of RT-PCR tests as compared to the antigen test.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said that new infections are likely to reach 1,000 in the next few days. “Spike in the number of Covid cases will continue until the end of Diwali. Testing has been increased to check the prevalence of infections. The uptick in Covid-19 cases has been a cause of concern as people are no longer taking the deadly disease seriously.”

As reported by HT on Thursday, experts have said that nearly 75% of the urban population is vulnerable to the infection. According to the second round of the serological survey, more than 26% have developed antibodies against the infection.

Dr Rajesh Kumar, former head of community medicine department and school of public health, PGIMER-Chandigarh, said, “Daily testing of 4,000 samples is not a small number. However, the increase in the positivity rate is a serious issue now. It shows that the infection is spreading rapidly. It can further increase if the transmission is not controlled. People should avoid any unnecessary movement now. Those living in high-risk areas should get themselves tested. If proper precautions are taken then its impact would be seen in the next 15 days.”