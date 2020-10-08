Woman booked for blackmailing police officer

Sections
Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After a police officer filed a complaint alleging that a woman had been blackmailing him and demanding ₹1 crore and that she had threatened to implicate him in a false case for refusing to pay the money, the police on Wednesday registered an FIR in the matter.

The police said the complainant, who is a former station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station, complained on June 25 that last year, when he was posted in the city, a woman had filed a case of dispute against a third party and the police had conducted a fair investigation in that case.

In the FIR, the police officer, said, “But since then, the woman started blackmailing me and asked me repeatedly to pay money. She and her aides asked me to pay ₹1 crore last year and when I refused to pay the amount, she filed a false case against me in Jind.”

The police said the complainant alleged that some aides of the accused woman had filed similar fake complaints against several people with the intention of extortion.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer, (SHO), Sadar police station, said, “A complaint was received and after conducting investigation, an FIR has been registered. Some audio recordings have been submitted by the complainant and we are verifying the allegations. Apart from a woman, two more people have been named in the FIR. No arrests have been made so far.”

A case was registered against the accused persons under Section 384 (punishment for extortion) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Sadar police station on Wednesday, said the police.

