Woman held for extorting three men of ₹30 lakh after accusing them of rape

The police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old woman for attempting to extort three men, including a police officer, of ₹30 lakh, three days after accusing them of molesting and raping her and lodging an FIR against them in Palam Vihar. The police said that after lodging the FIR, the woman and her friend contacted acquaintances of two of the men, asking them to pay ₹30 lakh to withdraw the case.

The police said the woman worked at a spa in DLF phase 1. They added that in 2010, she had accused another man of raping her in Rewari and later withdrawn the case after taking money from him.

On Sunday, the woman had alleged that on May 23 around 5.30pm, she had received a phone call from her friend, a police constable. “He asked me to come along for a drive. Two of his friends, including one who called himself a sarpanch, were seated in the car. On the way, they started consuming liquor and stopped at a banquet hall, where they drank more alcohol. I was sitting in a room when two of them started misbehaving with me and groped me. The third person took me to a separate room and raped me,” she had stated in the complaint, adding that she was slapped and threatened.

The police had registered an FIR against the three persons, including the police constable, under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Palam Vihar police station. One of the men she accused was arrested.

The police said the woman had acquainted herself with the police officer she accused when he was posted at DLF phase 1 police station.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, that during questioning, the woman revealed that on May 23, she planned the conspiracy to extort money from the police officer and his ‘sarpanch’ friend. “After she sat in the car and heard one of the men refer to himself as a sarpanch, she came up with a plan. The woman and the three men consumed liquor and went to a banquet hall, where the policeman and his friend went to sleep. The woman then had consensual sex with the third man she accused,” Boken said. The same evening, she filed a case.

The police said on Tuesday that a friend of the men she accused approached the police stating that he had received a phone call from a friend of the complainant, who asked him for ₹30 lakh to withdraw the case. “The complainant also called a head constable who is a friend of the accused policeman. During the phone call, she said that she would get the FIR cancelled if he paid her ₹30 lakh. The police constable submitted the recording of the phone call as evidence,” Boken said.