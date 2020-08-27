Woman kills self in Gurugram; cops book husband, four others on charges of dowry death

Sections
Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:37 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 27-year-old woman, who worked with a private company, allegedly killed herself at her house in Civil Lines on Wednesday evening. The police on Thursday booked her husband and four members of his family on charges of dowry death after her brother alleged that she was subjected to continued harassment over dowry-related matters since her marriage last year.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 8pm, when the woman’s brother informed the police control room. In the police complaint, her brother stated,“My sister got married in May 2019. Ever since her marriage, her husband and her in-laws had been harassing her for insufficient dowry. They often rebuked her for the same. My sister often complained about their frequent demands for dowry during her visits to our house. Her husband did not allow her to talk to us freely over the phone. On Wednesday, at 7.46pm, I got a call from him informing me that my sister had hanged herself,” said the complainant, adding that they rushed to their house and found her dead.

The police said the complainant alleged that the victim killed herself due to repeated harassment by her husband and in-laws for dowry.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “A case has been registered and we are verifying the allegations. No arrests have been made so far.” The victim’s body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination on Thursday.



A case was registered against the suspects under sections 304 B (dowry death) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Civil Lines police station on Thursday, said police.

Gurugram does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

