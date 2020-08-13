Sections
Home / Gurugram / Woman kills self, leaves behind note blaming partner

Woman kills self, leaves behind note blaming partner

A 28-year-old lawyer in the city allegedly killed herself on Monday night at her paying guest accommodation in Sector 38, after a man she was in a relationship with allegedly...

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 28-year-old lawyer in the city allegedly killed herself on Monday night at her paying guest accommodation in Sector 38, after a man she was in a relationship with allegedly refused to marry her. The suspect is now on the run after being charged with abetment to suicide, police said.

According to the police, they recovered a diary from the woman’s room in which she wrote that the suspect had raped her on the pretext of marrying her and later told her that he was already married.

“Six months ago, the suspect promised her that he would leave his wife and marry her. But recently had started harassing her and refused to get married. On Monday she tried to speak to him but he spurned her again, prompting her to take the extreme step,” said Dinesh Kumar, station house officer, Sadar police station.

According to the police, the woman had known the suspect for the last two years.



The police said the control room received a call on Tuesday morning that a woman had allegedly killed herself, following which a team from the police station rushed to the spot and took the woman to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead,” said the SHO.

A case was registered under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the suspect, after the woman’s father filed a complaint.

