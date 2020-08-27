Woman molested, attacked with sickle in Farrukhnagar

A woman suffered serious injuries when an unidentified person allegedly attacked her with a sickle after attempting to molest her in Farrukhnagar on Thursday afternoon. The police said when the woman put up a fight, the suspect snatched the sickle from her hand, and hit her on her neck and head. She was rushed to a hospital in Farrukhnagar and later referred to the Civil Hospital, where she is reported to be stable.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1pm when the woman, a resident of Farrukhnagar, had gone to a farm on Joniawas Road to get fodder for cattle. The police said as she was cutting the fodder with a sickle, an unidentified man pounced on her and tried to snatch her earrings.

“The suspect molested her and as she resisted. He snatched the sickle from her hand and attacked her with it. She suffered at least five injuries on her neck, scalp and face. She managed to run away from him before some commuters came to her assistance. She was rushed to a hospital nearby, where she was provided with first aid. She was then referred to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, where she is undergoing treatment. The suspect managed to escape,” said Savit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Farrukhnagar police station.

The police said the victim in her statement told the police that the suspect appeared to be ‘intoxicated and his intention was to molest her.’ After the incident, at least three men, locals from the area, blocked a road near the crime spot. The police said a team was sent to the area and the road was cleared for vehicular movement within a few minutes.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspect under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Farrukhnagar police station on Thursday, said the police.