Sections
Home / Gurugram / Woman raped by two men; one arrested

Woman raped by two men; one arrested

A woman in her late 30s alleged that she was raped by two men and threatened with murder if she reported the incident at a village in Sector 33, the police said on Sunday. According to the police,...

Updated: May 10, 2020 23:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A woman in her late 30s alleged that she was raped by two men and threatened with murder if she reported the incident at a village in Sector 33, the police said on Sunday. According to the police, one of the men was arrested on Saturday night and the other is still at large.

The police said that the arrested man was identified by his first name as one Vikram. He is in his 30s, from Rajasthan and lives in Gurugram. According to the police, the woman is from Madhya Pradesh and works as domestic help. She has known Vikram for the past one-and-a-half-year.

The incident took place around a month ago when Vikram allegedly called her to his cousin’s room at a village in Sector 33.



In the police complaint, the woman alleged that when she reached the room, Vikram and his cousin raped her and then threatened to kill her if she informed anyone about the incident. She approached the police on Saturday and a case was registered against the men.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “We arrested the prime suspect in the case on Saturday. His cousin is still at large. We are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered under sections 376D (a woman raped by one or more persons constituting a group or acting in furtherance of a common intention), 376 (2) (n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 51 police station on Saturday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
May 10, 2020 22:48 IST
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
May 11, 2020 00:43 IST
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
May 10, 2020 23:24 IST
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
May 10, 2020 20:09 IST

latest news

Nine buses ferried migrants from Thane to MP border
May 11, 2020 01:36 IST
Poonam Pandey, friend booked for lockdown violation
May 11, 2020 01:13 IST
DRDO develops devices to sanitise phones, currency notes
May 11, 2020 01:07 IST
‘All of India praying for our former PM’: Leaders wish Manmohan Singh speedy recovery
May 11, 2020 00:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.