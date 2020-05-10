Woman raped by two men; one arrested

A woman in her late 30s alleged that she was raped by two men and threatened with murder if she reported the incident at a village in Sector 33, the police said on Sunday. According to the police, one of the men was arrested on Saturday night and the other is still at large.

The police said that the arrested man was identified by his first name as one Vikram. He is in his 30s, from Rajasthan and lives in Gurugram. According to the police, the woman is from Madhya Pradesh and works as domestic help. She has known Vikram for the past one-and-a-half-year.

The incident took place around a month ago when Vikram allegedly called her to his cousin’s room at a village in Sector 33.

In the police complaint, the woman alleged that when she reached the room, Vikram and his cousin raped her and then threatened to kill her if she informed anyone about the incident. She approached the police on Saturday and a case was registered against the men.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “We arrested the prime suspect in the case on Saturday. His cousin is still at large. We are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered under sections 376D (a woman raped by one or more persons constituting a group or acting in furtherance of a common intention), 376 (2) (n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 51 police station on Saturday.