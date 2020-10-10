Work on elevated section of Sohna Road likely to start in next 10 days

The National Highways Authority of India ( NHAI) on Friday said that work on the elevated section of the Sohna Road is likely to start in the next 10 days. Officials said that changes in construction sequence and standard operating measures are being incorporated by the contractor as suggested by a technical committee appointed by the NHAI. The work on surface level has already commenced, officials said.

“Work on the surface level has already commenced after measures pertaining to safety and security of commuters on the road and workers were taken by the contractor. The technical committee has also asked to streamline the process. This is being done gradually and most likely the work will start in the next 10 days,” said a senior NHAI official, not authorised to speak to media.

The officials also said that given the high volume of traffic and constrained work environment, the possibility of mishaps at large construction sites is always high. “We are trying to minimise this issue,” he said.

Shashi Bhushan, project director, NHAI, when asked about the resumption of work said matter was under consideration.

The four-member technical committee had earlier said that quality of construction material, displaced stressing cables, and presence of cavity could have contributed to the collapse of span of the elevated road on August 22, which led to stoppage of work on the project.

A senior official of Oriental Engineering, the contractor, said that all recommendations made by the committee are being implemented.

The work on 6km Sohna road elevated road project was suspended after the collapse of the span between pier 10 and pier 11 on August 22. It was only last week that partial resumption of work on the surface level was allowed after the NHAI officials conducted an inspection of the project site. The total length of the project is around 21 kilometres