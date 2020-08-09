Workers protest against Centre’s move to change labour laws

A large number of trade union workers protested on Sunday against the Union government’s move to change labour laws and to the privatization of public sector units like railways, Air India, coal mines and several other sectors.

The day was observed as ‘Satyagrah and jail bharo divas’ and workers marched from Civil Hospital near Sadar Bazar to Mini Secretariat in the city. They carried banners, placards criticising government and shouted slogans during the protest.

Workers from a number of private companies based in the city joined in the protest.

Anil Pawar, a senior leader of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) alleged that policies of the present government had a very negative impact on the livelihood of workers who had lost jobs and were forced to migrate in large number to their home towns villages during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Kumar said that privatization of PSUs, liberalization and similar measures were in favour of large industrial groups and capitalists at the cost of workers.

“All trade unions participated in the march jointly to protest against the failure of the government in providing relief to workers and taking decisions in the pandemic that were drastic,” said Pawar.

The workers also protested against the decisions of the government taken during the lockdown such suspension of labour laws, increasing the timing of work from eight to 12 hours, changes in labour rules, and making the essential services maintenance act more stringent.

Shravan Kumar, district president of AITUC said that policies of the government were anti-workers and if it continues then a movement across the country will be started to oppose such decisions.