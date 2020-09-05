Written consent of at least 60% of parents needed for academic guidance visits

The Haryana education department on Friday said that districts could take a call on allowing students in classes 9 to 12 to visit schools to address their questions only if 60% parents of that particular school gave their written consent.

As per the Unlock 4 guidelines, issued by the Union government on August 29, students of these classes outside containment zones could physically attend school for guidance from September 21.

In a letter to district education officers, the state education department asked them to convene a meeting of various school management committees and take parents’ consent before September 21.

District education officer Indu Boken said, “We are in the process of collecting feedback from parents. Besides parents, School Management Committees (SMCs) that involve parents, teachers, and other members from the society will also be roped in before a final decision about permitting visits is taken.”

If the over 60% parents of a school were willing to send their wards, then that SMC will initiate the process of opening schools as per Covid-19 protocol, she said.

Suman Sharma, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 4/7, said that the school had taken oral feedback from parents as part of the online parents-teachers meeting (PTM) on Saturday and prepared a report on it. “We also had asked parents to share their preferences about the reopening of schools. We have recorded the feedback and will be sharing it ahead. Once we receive further instructions, we can start seeking written consent from parents,” said Sharma.