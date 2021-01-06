Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Gurugram / Yash Garg is Gurugram’s new deputy commissioner, to take charge Thursday

Yash Garg is Gurugram’s new deputy commissioner, to take charge Thursday

Yash Garg, a 2009 batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, was appointed the deputy commissioner of Gurugram on Wednesday. He will replace Amit Khatri, who has gone on study...

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Yash Garg, a 2009 batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, was appointed the deputy commissioner of Gurugram on Wednesday. He will replace Amit Khatri, who has gone on study leave till October 2022 to pursue a course in the US.

Garg has been relieved from his position as the commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) and will take charge in Gurugram on Thursday. “I will be taking charge tomorrow,” he said on Wednesday.

In an order issued by the state administration, Yash Pal, the deputy commissioner of Faridabad, has been given the additional charge of the MCF.

Garg, of Sonepat, holds an MBBS degree from Maulana Azad Medical College and had worked as a junior resident doctor at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi. He had ranked sixth in the Union Public Service Commission in 2009.

Garg took over the charge of MCF in 2019, replacing Sonal Goel, who was appointed the chief executive officer of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL). Before MCF, Garg was deputed as a director and special secretary for industries and commerce, and advisor and special secretary for civil aviation with the Haryana government.

He also served as deputy commissioner of Rohtak in 2018 and Rewari in 2017. Garg was deputed as additional deputy commissioner and CEO of District Rural Development Agency in Kurukshetra and Jind before 2017.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India says UN peacekeeping ops should be backed with proper mandate and resources
by HT Correspondent
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
by HT Correspondent
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Joe Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as US attorney general
by HT Correspondent , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Ludhiana receives 10mm rain since January 1
by HT Correspondent
Tata  group to plot flight path for aviation business
by Anirudh Laskar and Rhik Kundu
Class 10 student beaten up by school staff for damaging bus seat
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.