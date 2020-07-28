Tune into Harshit’s ‘Yaari’ on Friendship Day

Singer-composer Harshit Saxena is coming up with a ‘Yaari’ song that will be released on International Friendship Day on August 2. The ‘Haal-e-Dil’ singer asked his fans to send in their pictures and get featured in the song.

‘Mujhko Teri Yaari’ will feature these pictures. “When we decided to make song celebrating friendship, an idea came that why not feature people and their friendships? So, on my social media account I asked people to mail us pictures of their best friendship moments. I promised to use best pictures in the songs and trust me we really had tough time selecting them as they were so many of them,” said the Lucknowite.

In three days, he received around 4,500 pictures on mail. “We closed the entries on July 15 but till date we are getting mails. After a lot of brainstorming around we shortlisted 80-90 pictures that will feature in the song as the duration of the song is less than 3 minutes.”

Despite being his single venture, Harshit won’t feature in the song. “I decided not to feature in the video and give the entire screen space to the audience. Even if I have tried to put a 40 second clip of mine then I would have to reduce few pictures which I did not want to happen.”

The song will be released on Friendship Day, this week. “We have tried to make it as a friendship anthem so that every friend can dedicate the song to their friend and even sing for them.”

Telling more about the song he said, “When lyricist Saumya gave me the lines they were very simple for all to understand and connect with. Listeners want simple lyrics as the love to sing along. So to keep up with the trend we kept it easy and hummable.”

In the song he did not use any high pitch and kept it on a simple scale. “My song ‘Haal-e-Dil’ is a big hit but it’s not an easy song to sing for a layman. Best is when you listen to lines which stay in mind your mind and you like to hum it. It was not about showcasing my ‘gayaki’ (singing ability). We used simple instruments and recorded at my own studio.”

Earlier in May, Harshit has released a song ‘Bas Kuch Dino Ki Baat Hai’ that was penned by Sameer Anjaan and showcased the plight of migrant labourers during the lockdown phase.

“Besides, before the lockdown, I have sung, composed and featured in two music videos. I was supposed to shoot more but then everything was brought to a standstill due to ongoing pandemic. Also, I have composed songs for film ‘Utawle Bawle’. I have an update that my songs have been filmed but some little work is left for the completion of film. I hope things improve and the film gets a good release,” he added.