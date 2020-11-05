Having played a singer, Shreya wants to be one in future!

Actor Shreya Chaudhry, who played a singer in the popular OTT series ‘Bandish Bandits’, wishes to record a single one day and compose its music as well. She said that it was during the course of the shooting of ‘Bandish Bandits’ that music grew on her.

“I have been a bathroom singer and for the show I had to give a singing audition as well which made me very nervous. Later, we did a long workshop with my music trainer Akshat Parikh which brought me closer to music. I was told about a singer who for the last 15 years is trying to perfect a raag and now he says that he has just started understanding a little bit!” she said.

Not just music, she wants to apply such hard work in her real life too! “So, I am trying to understand music and learn it. I started training with Akshat and during the lockdown, I attended regular online classes for three months. So, I am trying to learn and will next learn to play the piano. Though the music show fell in my lap but now I want to take it forward and maybe, a few years down the line, I will compose and sing for myself one day!”

Shreya has inherited music from her parents. “My father is from Banda and Prayagraj (UP) while my mother is from Mumbai. My nani (maternal grandmother) is a trained classical musician. So, it’s in the family!”

She became an overnight star but has been working for the last three years. “This is for the first time that I got such appreciation after my work reached a wide audience. I graduated in advertising, and on my friend’s suggestion, I auditioned for a cola brand and got selected. Then, I did modelling assignments, fashion weeks, ad films, feature film ‘Dear Maya’ with Manisha Koirala and then a short film ‘The Other Way’ directed by Imtiaz Ali.

The actor feels besides hard work, one needs to be at the right place at the right time. “I was lucky that I did an ad with Anand (Tiwari, actor-director) and I expressed a desire to work with him. After a month, I got a call for an audition and after rounds of audition was selected. So, in my case, I got to work with Imtiyaz sir due to my film ‘Dear Maya’. I got ‘Bandish Bandits’ due to that ad with Anand which eventually never came out. So, I feel lucky!”