4 great reasons to have an amla-ginger-turmeric tonic on an empty stomach every day

Turmeric, amla and ginger all have various benefits to offer, and when they are combined together, they make for an excellent health tonic. Yes ladies, this juice is a modified version of an Indonesian traditional herbal drink, also known as jamu.

To understand how this turmeric, amla and ginger shot/ juice benefits our health, we got in touch with Dr Deepika Rani, a nutritionist at Apollo Telehealth. She says, “This drink is easy to prepare and has a never-ending list of health benefits. It has anti-inflammatory, immune-boosting properties. Apart from that, it also improves digestion, controls blood sugar, blood pressure and reduces congestion.”

TO KNOW WHAT ALL THESE INGREDIENTS DO FOR YOU, WE NEED TO LOOK INTO THEM INDIVIDUALLY.:

Ginger: Dr Rani says, “Ginger, known for its anti-inflammatory properties also contains gingerol, shogaol, zingerone and many other volatile compounds which give ginger a pungent, strong aroma and flavour, which is responsible for providing all the benefits.”

Turmeric: Turmeric has been one of the ingredients that Ayurveda swears by, and for good reason. One of the most commonly found ingredients in the Indian kitchen, turmeric is highly valued because of the presence of curcumin that imparts a yellow colour to turmeric. “The curcumin is what confers therapeutic properties to this spice,” says Dr Rani.

Amla: Amla or the Indian gooseberry is one of the richest sources of vitamin C, which provides it with the antioxidant and immunity-boosting properties. “It combats many infections by stimulating antibody formation and also supports cellular functions. It can help in the prevention of anaemia by enhancing the absorption of iron from vegetarian foods. If that wasn’t enough, it also helps in improving digestion, promotes weight loss and eye health,” says Dr Rani.

SO, SHOULD YOU BE CONSUMING THIS ON AN EMPTY STOMACH?

According to Dr Rani, one should and can definitely drink this juice on an empty stomach, first thing in the morning. But if a person has some gastric or acidity issue, then they should avoid having it on an empty stomach. The vitamin C content of this juice can further disrupt the acidic balance of your stomach, leading to increased irritation and gastric issues.

Here are 4 things that happen to your body when you keep having this juice:

1. IMPROVES SKIN TEXTURE

What you eat plays a very important role in how your skin looks. The healthier and cleaner you eat, the healthier your skin becomes. And certain nutrients further help in promoting good skin health; one of them is vitamin C. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that protects your skin and enhances its texture and appearance. So, regular consumption of this juice can give you healthy-looking skin.

2. CAN RELIEVE COLD AND COUGH

Winter is here, and so is the season of cough and cold. Having this juice every day can relieve you from the symptoms of cold and cough. The ginger in this shot is a godsent ingredient, especially during winter, as it helps to fight cold and cough. You can use ginger, both in the fresh and dried form.

3. CAN SOLVE ALL GASTRIC WOES

The agents and components present in ginger that we discussed above are quite useful in treating gastric issues, including bloating, indigestion, stomach pain, and nausea. If you are someone who constantly deals with this issue, then having it daily, and not first thing in the morning can help.

4. REDUCTION IN BODY PAIN AND SORENESS

Since this juice is a rich source of anti-inflammatory properties, it can very well help you with treating body soreness and pain.

However, no matter how beneficial something is, if you consume it in excess, it can backfire. So, Dr Rani suggests restricting the intake of ginger to one to two inches per day only. And turmeric to less than 2 grams per day.

