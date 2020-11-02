4 things you can do to reduce inflammation in your body naturally

In the last few years, inflammation has become a much talked about subject and for good reason. That’s because inflammation in the body leads to ageing, and is the biggest cause of lifestyle diseases like diabetes, heart disease, cancer and memory-related issues like dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

But here’s the good news: you can reduce inflammation in your body by making some simple changes to your lifestyle. Yes, it’s not that tough.

So without further ado, let’s get to the point:

1. MAKE TURMERIC YOUR BFF

We are sure you must have heard how turmeric has become the miracle food for most ailments. That’s exactly why it is also a part of this list. Turmeric or haldi contains a compound called curcumin that boasts of anti-inflammatory properties.

As per a study, curcumin reduces the production of a protein that makes your immune system work overtime. So ladies, don’t hold yourself back if you want to add this golden spice to curries or add a heap to hot milk.

2. EAT YOUR GREENS

There’s a reason why Popeye is our favourite childhood hero—he’s healthy, wise, and loves spinach more than anything in the world! It’s time to fill your cart with lots of greens because they are rich in magnesium, and trust us, we don’t get as much as our body needs.

Research suggests that people with high inflammation in their bodies often have low magnesium levels. That’s why it makes a lot of sense to consume greens, which are rich in this micronutrient, in generous quantities. It’s going to do you a lot of good!

3. GET MORE EXERCISE

If you are obese, then there’s a higher chance of inflammation in your body. But fret not, because you can increase your physical activity and restore your health. A study published in Medicine & Science in Sport and Exercise found that the least sedentary people had the lowest inflammation, even if they didn’t lose weight.

Most of them had managed moderate to vigorous activities every day but also included household chores. Now you know the secret!

4. KEEP STRESS AT BAY

If you’re someone who gets stressed at the drop of a hat, then you need to listen to this with rapt attention. A study in the journal Brain, Behavior, and Immunity found that people who have a strong emotional reaction to stressful tasks experience an increase in interleukin-6, a marker of inflammation during stressful times.

According to Christopher P. Cannon, M.D., a professor at Harvard Medical School, “Stress increases blood pressure and heart rate, making your blood vessels work harder. Essentially, you’re pounding on them more often and creating damage. If that damage happens over and over, inflammation persists.”

So ladies, get set to follow these tips and see a difference in no time!

(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)