5 amazing ways to use cinnamon or dalchini for glowing and healthy skin

Cinnamon or dalchini is commonly found in Indian households and is favoured for its sweet and woody flavour. Since time immemorial, this condiment has played an important role in traditional medicine. It is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, making it beneficial to reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes. It can also improve sensitivity to the hormone insulin!

And while these benefits are well-known, not many know that cinnamon can give you glowing and beautiful skin. Yes, it’s true. This humble kitchen ingredient can do a lot, much more than you can ever imagine.

So without further ado, let’s learn about cinnamon’s benefits for skin and how you can use it

1. HONEY-CINNAMON MASK FOR ACNE

Cinnamon has anti-fungal, antioxidant and antibacterial properties that make it the perfect solution for acne-free skin. It dries out the skin by supporting enhanced blood flow.

Here’s a mask you can try: Mix honey with cinnamon powder in the ratio of 3: 1. Apply the paste to your skin, and leave it overnight. Wash it off in the morning, and enjoy the compliments that come your way!

2. CINNAMON ESSENTIAL OIL FOR HYDRATED SKIN

If your skin feels dry all the time, it’s time to add cinnamon to your skincare routine. Cinnamon enhances blood flow to the skin, resulting in moist skin.

You can use a mixture of cinnamon essential oil, and a few tablespoons of petroleum jelly or olive oil. Use this as a mask, and trust us, your skin will thank you! For those who suffer from dry or chapped lips, this is a good option!

3. CINNAMON SCRUB WITH OILS FOR DRY AND ROUGH SKIN

By now you know how cinnamon can do a lot more than you had ever imagined! But guess what? It also helps remove dead skin cells, and gives you smooth and supple skin.

If you suffer from severely dry skin, try making a scrub by mixing salt, olive oil, almond oil, honey and ground cinnamon. Use this mixture directly on your skin to see a difference in only a few weeks!

4. CINNAMON + HONEY ALSO WORKS FOR ECZEMA

Eczema is a skin condition that is characterised by inflammation and light-coloured patches. Many do not know but cinnamon can provide relief from eczema.

Mix a teaspoon of cinnamon with honey and apply it on the affected areas. The results will be visible within a week. Before using it, try a patch test on your elbow to check if it suits your skin!

5. CINNAMON-YOGURT MASK FOR A BRIGHT COMPLEXION

As mentioned above, cinnamon has antifungal and antibacterial properties and helps to enhance your skin complexion. And if you really want to see a difference, you must try this amazing ask!

Take a banana, yoghurt, lemon juice, ground cinnamon, and pound it to an even paste. Apply it to your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes, before washing it off with lukewarm water!

So ladies, you know what you need to add to your skincare routine!

(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)