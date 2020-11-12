5 things that happen when you drink curry leaf tea daily

Curry leaves or kaddi patta tea is extremely popular in south India, and is now becoming the hot favourite of many people across the country. Not only is the tea easy and quick to make, but it also offers plenty of benefits. Curry leaves are easily available, no matter where you live in the country. Apart from adding tadka with kaddi patta, make a cup of tea with this herb for yourself today because curry leaf benefits your whole body!

HERE’S HOW TO MAKE CURRY LEAF TEA:

Take around 25-30 leaves, and wash them with fresh water.

In a pan, boil a cup of water.

Turn off the gas, and then add the leaves.

Let the leaves stay in the boiling water, until the colour of the water changes.

Strain the tea, and pour it in a cup

Here’s how this miraculous tea benefits you:

1. IT IMPROVES YOUR DIGESTION

Ayurveda suggests that curry leaves have mild laxative properties and digestive enzymes that can improve your bowel movement, thereby aiding digestion. From treating constipation and gas to diarrhoea, this tea can do it all!

2. IT CONTROLS YOUR BLOOD SUGAR

If you’ve been looking for diabetic-friendly tea, then look no further, as curry leaves tea doesn’t spike your blood sugar levels. Moreover, it helps you control blood sugar levels. Researchers from the Tang Center for Herbal Medicine Research, University of Chicago also used curry leaves to reduce blood sugar levels by 45%. So, this tea can very well help you handle your diabetes!

3. CAN EASE YOUR NAUSEA

If you are pregnant, then this tea can help you reduce morning sickness and nausea. Or, if you suffer from motion sickness, having a cup of curry leaves before or during your journey, can help to ease your nausea. Drinking curry leaves tea can relieve you from vomiting, nausea, and morning sickness.

4. IT IS A POWERFUL ANTIOXIDANT

In a study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology, it was found that curry leaves have a significant level of total phenolics and antioxidant properties. Being rich in antioxidants, this tea made from curry leaves can help prevent the free radicals from damaging your skin cells. Its antioxidant content also helps to protect the body from any kind of infection and inflammation. So, sip on some curry tea now!

5. IT CAN REDUCE STRESS

Curry leaves have a pleasant aroma that can help you relax your nerves, and calm you down by relieving stress. So, if you have had a long tiring day at work, trust a cup of curry leaves tea to ward off your stress and tension.

So, make yourself a cup of curry tea for yourself and relax!

(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)