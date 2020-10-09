5 underrated health benefits of eggs you probably didn’t know about

We’ve all heard that we should eat eggs irrespective of it being a Sunday or a Monday! Well, all sayings come into existence due to a reason, right? This evergreen funda about our beloved “anda” came into being because of the multiple health benefits of eggs.

Most of us think that only those people who want to build muscle must eat eggs daily to get a generous amount of protein. But turns out, there’s more to eggs than just protein. To convince you that you need to start eating this superfood regularly, we’ve got you these five lesser-known benefits of eggs:

1. THEY’RE GREAT FOR YOUR BRAIN HEALTH

Egg yolks are a rich source of B vitamins, which are associated with reduced inflammation and help our organs function smoothly. However, very few people know that B vitamins also aid brain function!

This means that eating eggs can ensure that you feel more focused and can concentrate better.

2. THEY’RE PRETTY MUCH THE PERFECT FOOD

Not just protein, eggs are rich in various other nutrients, vitamins and minerals as well. Some of the most important vitamins such as vitamins D, B, A, E and K can be found in eggs.

What’s more, eggs are rich in folate, phosphorus, calcium and selenium. They contain a bit of everything your body needs to stay healthy and are also low in calories. Hence, you can derive a lot of benefits by including eggs in your diet on a regular basis.

3. THEY’RE GOOD FOR YOUR HEART

Contrary to popular belief, eggs are a rich source of HDL (high-density lipoprotein) which is a type of good cholesterol. People who have higher levels of HDL are at a reduced risk of heart disease. This, however, doesn’t mean that you should go overboard. Consuming a moderate number of eggs each week (two to six) can do wonders for your ticker.

4. THEY CAN KEEP YOUR EYES HEALTHY

We can’t deny that our eyes are the most affected organ when it comes to ageing. The risk of cataract and macular degeneration increases as we age. Eggs are rich in two antioxidants that can reduce this risk and protect our eyes.

Lutein and zeaxanthin found in eggs impact the retina of the eye and hence help maintain eye health. In fact, a study published in the journal Clinics in Dermatology confirms this!

5. THEY CAN HELP WITH WEIGHT LOSS

Eggs are high in protein which means that consuming them makes us feel full fairly quickly and that feeling lasts for a while. This reduces the instances of overeating and helps in cutting down calories too. So, eggs can be a great option for those who are on their weight loss journey.

Boiled or scrambled, make sure you eat eggs as often as you can!

(This story was originally published on HealsthShots.com)