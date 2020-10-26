Sections
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine seen effective in elderly people: Report

The Financial Times report, citing two unidentified people familiar with the finding, said that the vaccine which the company is manufacturing has produced protective antibodies and T-cells in those belonging to the older age groups.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 12:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AstraZeneca is producing the vaccine in collaboration with the University of Oxford. (Reuters file photo)

British national pharmaceutical AstraZeneca’s vaccine for combating the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease has seen a robust immune response in the elderly people, a report has claimed.

The Financial Times report, citing two unidentified people familiar with the finding, said that the vaccine which the company is manufacturing has produced protective antibodies and T-cells in those belonging to the older age groups.

AstraZeneca is producing the vaccine in collaboration with the University of Oxford.

Findings on immunogenicity blood tests, which were carried on a subset of older participants, echo data released in the month of July showed the vaccine was found to generate ‘robust immune responses’ in healthy adults between the ages of 18-55, the report further said.



AstraZeneca, along with Pfizer and Moderna, are among the front runners to produce Covid-19 vaccine across the globe amid the increasing spread of the disease.

AstraZeneca was cleared by US regulators to restart its trials in the country for over a month amid reports of a volunteer who fell sick. The US Food and Drug Administration authorised the trial to resume on Friday, according to statements issued from AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Meanwhile, global Covid-19 cases are nearing the 43 million-mark, according to information provided by Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. The total cases currently stand at 4,2923,311 out of which 1,152,978 people have succumbed to the infection.

