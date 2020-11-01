Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Health / Ayurveda drugs help mild to moderate cases of Covid-19: AIIA

Ayurveda drugs help mild to moderate cases of Covid-19: AIIA

Ayush kwatha, Sanshamanivati, Fifatrol tablets and Laxmivilasa rasa not only improved the condition of Covid-19 patient but also turned the rapid antigen test negative within six days of treatment, according to a case report published in the journal of AIIA.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 15:22 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi

Presently, there is no specific cure for the disease that has infected over 44.7 million people and claimed 1.17 million lives world over (File Photo)

A team of doctors from the Delhi-based All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) under the Ayush Ministry has found that Ayurveda interventions like Ayush kwatha and Fifatrol tablets can be effective in mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 infection in a “very short period” with “complete regression of symptoms”.

Use of four Ayurveda interventions-- Ayush kwatha, Sanshamanivati, Fifatrol tablets and Laxmivilasa rasa not only improved the condition of Covid-19 patient but also turned the rapid antigen test negative within six days of treatment, according to a case report published in the journal of AIIA -- ‘Ayurved Case Report’ in October.

Presently, there is no specific cure for the disease that has infected over 44.7 million people and claimed 1.17 million lives world over.

Also read: Covid-19 overhaulers experience skin problems, says study



Citing the case of a 30-year-old male health worker infected with coronavirus, the report said his infection was managed with Samshamana therapy that included oral administration of Ayush kwatha, Sanshamani vati, Fifatrol tablets, and Laxmivilasa rasa.



The patient after testing positive for Covid-19 was advised home quarantine.

“The mentioned treatment plan was effective in the symptomatic relief (fever, dyspnea, anorexia, fatigue, anosmia, and dysgeusia) as well as in the resolution of viral load, as the patient tested negative in the RAD for Covid-19 within six days of intervention and RT-PCR test was also done on day 16, which was reported negative,” the study said.    Herbal drug Fifatrol developed by AIMIL Pharmaceutical helps fight infection, flu and cold. It has immunity strengthening herbs like guduchi, sanjeevini ghanvati, daruharidra, apamarga, chirayata, karanja, kutaki, tulsi, godanti (bhasam), mrityunjaya rasa, tribhuvana kriti rasa and sanjivani vati.

Ayush Kwatha is a combination of four medicinal herbs commonly used in every Indian kitchen - basil leaves (tulsi), cinnamon bark (dalchini), Zingiber officinale (sunthi), and krishna marich (Piper nigrum).

Sanshamani Vati (also called guduchi ghana vati) is an ayurvedic herbal formulation used for all types of fevers.

Laxmivilas Ras is a traditional herbomineral medicine that mainly contains Abhrak Bhasma and cures cough, cold and rhinitis. It soothes the throat and sinuses.  The report has been authored by Dr Sisir Kumar Mandal, Dr Meenakshi Sharma, Dr Charu Sharma, Dr Shalini Rai and Dr Anand More from the AIIA.

“The present case study proved the efficacy of Ayurveda interventions in mild to moderate case of Covid-19 infection in a very short period with complete regression of symptoms,” the report said.

“The treatment was personalised, holistic, and purely based on Ayurvedic principles, and no conventional medicines were used. With this case study, it can be inferred that Ayurveda has vast potential to address Covid-19 and such other pandemics; a large sample-sized, multi-center randomized and controlled clinical studies are the need of the hour,” the report said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Lantern raj vs LED bulb’: PM Modi takes on Opposition in Motihari rally
Nov 01, 2020 14:16 IST
Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
Nov 01, 2020 13:19 IST
CSK vs KXIP Live: Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl, Mayank returns for KXIP
Nov 01, 2020 15:20 IST
Agencies discuss informal channels for fast info sharing among nations to solve crimes
Nov 01, 2020 12:53 IST

latest news

Delhi Police constable, friend held over firing in road rage case
Nov 01, 2020 15:25 IST
IGNOU July 2020 session application deadline further extended, check details
Nov 01, 2020 15:25 IST
Ayurveda drugs help against mild to moderate Covid-19 cases: AIIA
Nov 01, 2020 15:22 IST
India maintains declining trend of active Covid-19 cases
Nov 01, 2020 15:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.