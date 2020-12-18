Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Health / Babies born to Covid-19 mothers have antibodies, Singapore study finds

Babies born to Covid-19 mothers have antibodies, Singapore study finds

All five babies born to women with Covid-19 infection during a study in Singapore have had antibodies against the virus, although the researchers said it is not yet clear what level of protection this may offer.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 10:23 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Singapore

Of the five who had delivered their babies by the time the study was published, all had antibodies, according to the Singapore Obstetrics and Gynaecology Research Network. (Pixabay)

All five babies born to women with Covid-19 infection during a study in Singapore have had antibodies against the virus, although the researchers said it is not yet clear what level of protection this may offer.

ALSO READ: Singapore studies Covid-19 pregnancy puzzle after baby born with antibodies

The findings from a study of 16 women released on Friday also found that most were mildy infected, while more severe reactions occurred in older women with a high body mass index - a trend that is mirrored in the general population.

Of the five who had delivered their babies by the time the study was published, all had antibodies, according to the Singapore Obstetrics and Gynaecology Research Network.

The number of antibodies in the babies varied, and was higher among those whose mothers’ had been infected nearer to the time of delivery, the researchers said. Further monitoring is required to see whether the antibodies will decline as the babies get older, they added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Temperatures likely to drop below normal over Delhi, NW India today
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine has good immune response with 2-dose regime
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Chilly spell in Delhi-NCR intensifies, no relief till Dec 21: IMD
by Jayashree Nandi
SC order on contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

26 wild rusty-spotted kittens reunited with mothers across Maharashtra farms over 6 years
by Badri Chatterjee
Babies born to Covid-19 mothers have antibodies, Singapore study finds
by Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Pelosi, McConnell to get vaccine; urge Congress members to do same
by Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral
Kareena Kapoor flaunts baby bump in beautiful midi dress worth Rs 15k
by Nishtha Grover
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.