Sections
E-Paper
Home / Health / Blood of recovered Covid-19 patients shows little benefit as treatment

Blood of recovered Covid-19 patients shows little benefit as treatment

Using blood of recovered Covid-19 patients - or so-called convalescent plasma - as a potential treatment is of little benefit in helping hospitalised patients fight off the infection.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 08:53 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, London

Convalescent plasma,which delivers antibodies from Covid-19 survivors to infected people, failed to reduce death rates or halt progression to severe disease. (Pixabay)

Using blood of recovered Covid-19 patients - or so-called convalescent plasma - as a potential treatment is of little benefit in helping hospitalised patients fight off the infection, according to results of a clinical trial in India.

Published in the BMJ British Medical Journal on Friday, the results show that convalescent plasma, which delivers antibodies from Covid-19 survivors to infected people, failed to reduce death rates or halt progression to severe disease.

The findings, from a study of more than 400 hospitalised Covid-19 patients, are a setback for a treatment that U.S. President Donald Trump touted in August as an “historic breakthrough”. The United States and India have authorised convalescent plasma for emergency use.

Other countries, including Britain, are collecting donated plasma so that it could be widely rolled out if shown to be effective.



“The ... trial was able to show a small effect on the rate at which patients were able rid themselves of the virus, but this was not enough to improve their recovery from the disease,” said Simon Clarke, an expert cellular microbiology at the University of Reading.

“In simple terms, there were no clinical benefits to the patients.”

The Indian researchers enrolled 464 adults with confirmed moderate Covid-19 who were admitted to hospitals across India between April and July. They were randomly split into two groups - with one group receiving two transfusions of convalescent plasma, 24 hours apart, alongside best standard care, and the control group best standard care only.

After 7 days, use of convalescent plasma seemed to improve some symptoms, such as shortness of breath and fatigue, the researchers said, and led to higher rates of something known as “negative conversion” - a sign that the virus is being neutralised by antibodies.

But this did not translate into a reduction in deaths or progression to severe disease by 28 days.

“The poor performance of convalescent plasma in this trial is disappointing but not entirely surprising,” said Ian Jones, a professor of virology, also at Reading University.

He said the plasma is more likely to work if given very swiftly after someone is contracts Covid-19.

He urged these and other researchers to continue to conduct trials of convalescent plasma as a potential Covid-19 treatment, but to do so in newly diagnosed patients.

“We still do not have enough treatments for the early stage of disease to prevent severe disease and until this becomes an option, avoiding being infected with the virus remains the key message,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mumbai mall fire: 2 firemen injured, 3500 people evacuated from nearby building
Oct 23, 2020 08:05 IST
Grenade hurled at police vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Oct 23, 2020 09:00 IST
US polls 2020: Trump, Biden spar on Covid-19, racial tension in last debate
Oct 23, 2020 08:26 IST
NIA charge sheet alleges Bitcoins used by IS operatives to fund terror activity
Oct 23, 2020 06:59 IST

latest news

BJP MP Zafar Islam targets Rahul Gandhi for meeting kin of PFI-linked Kerala scribe
Oct 23, 2020 09:11 IST
Matthew McConaughey says he was ‘blackmailed into having sex at 15’
Oct 23, 2020 09:11 IST
IAVI, Serum Institute sign deal with Merck to develop coronavirus neutralising antibodies
Oct 23, 2020 09:01 IST
Man puts on disguise to see if his dog would recognise him. Watch
Oct 23, 2020 08:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.