Breast Cancer Awareness: All you need to know about the disease, its symptoms and more

Breast cancer is a fairly common type of cancer that affects about 2.1 million people annually. According to the World Health Organisation, it causes approximately 15% of all cancer-related deaths in women and affects women about 100 times more than men. A staggering amount of women are susceptible to this form of cancer and studies also show that it is more common in developed regions of the world.

The United Nations has designated the month of October as the National Breast Cancer Awareness Month to help people understand the symptoms better and enable early detection. The wearing of a pink ribbon is fairly common during this month as it serves as an international symbol for breast cancer awareness. People wear it in solidarity with those who have been diagnosed and also to express moral support for them.

Breast cancer can develop in people when certain risk factors like obesity, lack of physical exercise, alcoholism, ionizing radiation, or an early age of menstruation are involved. Studies also state genetics also play a huge role in people developing breast cancer.

The cancer develops in the breast as a lump and can be identified through changes in the breast shape, dimpling of the skin, a newly-inverted nipple, or red/scaly patches of skin. However, these are only the early symptoms of the disease, when mature, people affected can show symptoms of bone pain, swollen lymph nodes, yellow skin, and shortness of breath.

The most effective way of preventing further spread of the cancer is an early detection. The sooner you are able to detect even small lumps, the doctors can begin a diagnosis. According to the WHO, “The goal is to increase the proportion of breast cancers identified at an early stage, allowing for more effective treatment to be used and reducing the risks of death from breast cancer.” Even though there is no sure way to completely avoid being diagnosed with this type of cancer, the best one can do is, take care of their bodies, provide it proper nourishment and be mindful of what they consume, as a bad diet can lead to many more complications.

After the death of Kelly Preston, at age 57, people are once again left stunned by the dangers of breast cancer. Actor John Travolta, her husband, informed the public that she lost a two-year battle with breast cancer, just this morning. And even though awareness regarding this type of cancer is improving, there is precious little to be done after a diagnosis.

