Caregivers more likely to be affected by mental, physical health issues, restricted ability to work

Caregivers more likely to be unemployed or retired, and amongst those who do work, were more likely to be working part-time or to work shifts.

Besides socio-economic disadvantages, men and women over the age of fifty with caring responsibilities, are more likely to experience problems with their mental and physical health than people who do not provide any care, according to a new study.

The study was led by the University’s Medical Research Council (MRC) Lifecourse Epidemiology Unit, and their findings were published in the European Journal of Public Health.

The team analysed the results of over 8000 men and women who took part in the MRC’s Health and Employment after Fifty (HEAF) Study.

As per the results, it showed that nearly a fifth of men and over a quarter of women reported some form of caring responsibility.

Those providing the highest levels of care were more likely to be disadvantaged in terms of both social class and education level compared to those without any caring responsibilities.

Caregivers were also more likely to be unemployed or retired, and amongst those who do work, were more likely to be working part-time or to work shifts.

When they considered health outcomes in care providers, the team found that those who provided care for more than 20 hours per week were more likely to suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and to experience musculoskeletal pain, depression, and sleep problems.

Professor Karen Walker-Bone Director of the MRC Versus Arthritis Centre for Musculoskeletal Health and Work at the University of Southampton, who led the study, said: “This study has shown a new light on the disadvantages faced by those who have to care for their friends or family members, and the significant impact of caring on their own health and ability to work.

“Whilst governments have increased the state retirement age to encourage people to work longer, many have to drop out of the workplace in order to provide care to those who need it. It is vital that employers and Government make sure that sufficient support is available to carers to make sure they can remain healthy and productive and do not end up requiring care themselves,” the professor added.

