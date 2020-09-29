China’s ‘CatQue Virus’ which can be a pandemic in India: What is this virus?

India, which is already fighting the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and is the second worst-hit nation globally, is now facing a threat from another virus known as the Cat Que Virus (CQV), originated from China.

Scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) discovered the CQV and have claimed that this specific virus has a potential to cause disease in the country. CAT Que Virus is found in pigs and culex mosquitoes.

So what is this virus? Here is all you need to know about the Cat Que Virus (CQV):

1. CQV comes under the category of Arthropod-borne viruses and has been reported in countries such as China and Vietnam.

2. The study carried out by the ICMR discovered antibodies for the virus in two of the 883 human serum samples which were tested across several states in India. This showed that people had been infected with CQV at some point of time. These two samples out of the total 883 were from Karnataka and had tested positive in 2014 and 2017 respectively.

3. Indian mosquito breeds such as Ae. aegypti, Cx. quinquefasciatus and Cx. Tritaeniorhynchus were susceptible to the virus, the ICMR study showed.

4. Apart from mosquitoes and pigs, birds such as the Jungle Myna may also act as a host.

5. Probable symptoms of CQV among human beings can be paediatric encephalitis, meningitis and acute fever.

6. As per reports, the virus can be transmitted when a person is bit by a mosquito.