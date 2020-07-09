Sections
Home / Health / Cleaners to farmers: Higher risk of knee osteoarthritis linked to certain jobs

Cleaners to farmers: Higher risk of knee osteoarthritis linked to certain jobs

Workers in jobs that typically involve frequent climbing, heavy lifting, prolonged kneeling, squatting, and standing are likely to face an increased risk of developing knee osteoarthritis.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 13:50 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Sydney Australia

Knee osteoarthritis is a highly prevalent, chronic condition and one of the leading contributors to loss of work and disability. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

Workers in jobs that typically involve frequent climbing, heavy lifting, prolonged kneeling, squatting, and standing are likely to face an increased risk of developing knee osteoarthritis, according to a new study.

Knee osteoarthritis is a highly prevalent, chronic condition and one of the leading contributors to loss of work and disability. To see if certain jobs put individuals at higher risk, investigators analyzed the results of relevant studies published to date. The latest study results are published in Arthritis Care & Research.

The combined results from 71 studies with over 950,000 participants revealed significantly higher odds of knee osteoarthritis in physically demanding job titles including farmers, builders, metal workers, floor layers, miners, cleaners, and service workers.

Compared with sedentary (or low physically active) workers, agricultural workers had up to a 64 per cent increased odds of knee osteoarthritis. Similarly, builders and floor layers had a 63 per cent increased odds of knee osteoarthritis.



“This collaborative research informs workplace regulators by identifying people frequently involved in specific work activities who may be susceptible to knee osteoarthritis, the most common joint disorder worldwide,” said lead author Xia Wang, MMed, PhD, of the University of Sydney, in Australia.

“Thus, tailored preventive strategies need to be implemented early on to adapt the aging workforces in many countries that push for longer employment trajectories,” Xia Wang added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BPSC 65th Mains Exam 2020, judiciary prelims exam postponed
Jul 09, 2020 15:17 IST
Polynesians and South American people shared DNA 800 years ago
Jul 09, 2020 15:15 IST
Rajnath Singh inaugurates 6 bridges in J&K
Jul 09, 2020 15:14 IST
‘Meri wife apne hath mein chhadi pakad kar cardio karati hai mujhse’
Jul 09, 2020 15:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.