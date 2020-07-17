Coronavirus: Hydroxychloroquine ineffective against mild Covid-19

Sections
The malaria drug touted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a COVID-19 treatment was ineffective for patients with a mild version of the disease.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 12:20 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, New York

FILE PHOTO: The drug hydroxychloroquine, pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump and others in recent months as a possible treatment for people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is displayed by a pharmacist at the Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S., May 27, 2020. (REUTERS)

The malaria drug touted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a COVID-19 treatment was ineffective for patients with a mild version of the disease in a study conducted by researchers at the University of Minnesota.

About 24% of the patients given hydroxychloroquine in the study had persisting symptoms over a 14-day period, while roughly 30% of the group given a placebo were determined to have persistent symptoms over the same period.

The difference was not statistically significant, the researchers said.

“Hydroxychloroquine did not substantially reduce symptom severity or prevalence over time in non-hospitalized persons with early COVID-19,” the researchers wrote in an article to be published by Annals of Internal Medicine on Thursday.



The randomized, placebo-controlled study was conducted on 491 non-hospitalized patients. Owing to test shortages in the United States, only 58% of participants were tested for the disease.

The study “provides strong evidence that hydroxychloroquine offers no benefit in patients with mild illness”, Dr. Neil Schluger, of New York Medical College, said in an editorial on the study, also scheduled to be published on Thursday.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

