Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Health / Coronavirus killed more than 100 doctors in India, study says

Coronavirus killed more than 100 doctors in India, study says

At least 104 doctors in India died due to coronavirus infections, a study has found, as the pathogen’s spread accelerates across the world’s second-most populous country.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 18:35 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Bloomberg

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) waits at a local health centre for the next person to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, August 14, 2020. (REUTERS)

At least 104 doctors in India died due to coronavirus infections, a study has found, as the pathogen’s spread accelerates across the world’s second-most populous country.

More than half these doctors were younger than 60, according to a study by Rajeev Jayadevan, a gastroenterologist and president of the professional organization representing private doctors in the southern Indian city of Cochin. The paper was posted in an online forum for prepublication research and has not been peer reviewed.

In the U.S. as of Aug. 11, 21 physicians have died of Covid-19 -- the disease caused by the novel coronavirus -- according to data compiled by the Guardian and Kaiser Health News. In China at the height of its crisis earlier this year, at least 46 medical workers were reported to have died, while at least 26 doctors have died in Indonesia and about a dozen in the Philippines, according to government data in April.

India saw 942 overall deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing its toll to 47,033 fatalities. That’s the fourth-largest in the world, behind the U.S., Brazil and Mexico. Independent experts are warning India has failed to properly record fatalities, and say better data collection is needed if the country is going to get a handle on the epidemic.



(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Zoo’s feathery ‘assistant’ maybe the most amusing employee you’ve ever seen
Aug 14, 2020 19:43 IST
Baby’s ‘reaction’ to mom missing golf shot will make you giggle hard. Watch
Aug 14, 2020 19:36 IST
Gambusia fish to help Mohali health department combat mosquitoes this year
Aug 14, 2020 19:34 IST
President pays tributes to Galwan bravehearts, hits out at ‘expansionist’ China
Aug 14, 2020 19:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.