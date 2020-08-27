Sections
Home / Health / Coronavirus pandemic: Does a face mask protect me, or just the people around me?

Coronavirus pandemic: Does a face mask protect me, or just the people around me?

Studies on the new coronavirus and other germs show wearing a mask helps stop infected people from spreading disease to others. Evidence also suggests that masks may offer some protection for the people wearing them.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 20:15 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Washington DC

A woman wearing a face mask and a shield. (Unsplash)

Does a face mask protect me, or just the people around me? It likely provides protection for both.

Studies on the new coronavirus and other germs show wearing a mask helps stop infected people from spreading disease to others. Evidence also suggests that masks may offer some protection for the people wearing them.

The virus spreads from droplets people spray when they cough, sneeze or talk. Surgical or cloth face masks can block most of those particles from spreading.

While some droplets may still spread out, wearing a mask could reduce the amount, providing a benefit to others. Research shows people don’t get as sick when exposed to smaller amounts of virus, said Dr Monica Gandhi, a virus expert at University of California, San Francisco.



And masks may protect the people wearing them by reducing the amount of droplets from others that might make contact with them.

In two US food processing plants where masks were required and infection clusters occurred, Gandhi noted that most workers who developed COVID-19 had mild illness or no symptoms.

Research on a different coronavirus has also found low infection rates among people who frequently wore masks in public.

Experts say masks are particularly important with the new coronavirus because infected people can be contagious even if they don’t have symptoms. (AP) SCY SCY

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Arteta ‘pretty confident’ about new deal for Aubameyang
Aug 27, 2020 21:18 IST
‘Tricky moment’ for Europe as schools reopen, but not a driver of Covid-19: WHO
Aug 27, 2020 21:21 IST
‘Sushant hadn’t met his father for 5 years when we met’: Rhea Chakraborty
Aug 27, 2020 21:15 IST
South Africa cricket body fires CEO for ‘serious misconduct’
Aug 27, 2020 21:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.