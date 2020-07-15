Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Health / Coronavirus: UK Covid-19 infections fell faster than thought in May

Coronavirus: UK Covid-19 infections fell faster than thought in May

“It shows the impact our national lockdown efforts have had and demonstrates that we have taken the right actions at the right time,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in an emailed statement. “As a country we have made great strides towards beating this virus, but we mustn’t take our foot off the pedal.”

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 12:45 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, United Kingdom

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk past a Burberry store at Covent Garden, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain June 15, 2020. (REUTERS)

U.K. levels of Covid-19 infection fell faster than previously reported in May, according to a study of 120,000 people that took place before the country’s lockdown was eased.

There were an average of 13 positive cases for every 100,000 people across the month, the survey by Imperial College London found, and the overall reproduction number -- the number of new infections from each case -- was 0.57. Estimates in the middle of the month put it between 0.7 and 1.

However, 18 to 24-year-olds were most likely to test positive, suggesting they were less likely to stick to lockdown rules. People with Asian ethnicity were also more likely to test positive, which could explain the higher death rates in this group. And care home staff and healthcare workers were also more likely to test positive. People who had been in recent contact with a known Covid-19 case were 24 times more likely to test positive.

“It shows the impact our national lockdown efforts have had and demonstrates that we have taken the right actions at the right time,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in an emailed statement. “As a country we have made great strides towards beating this virus, but we mustn’t take our foot off the pedal.”



Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has been heavily criticized for its handling of the virus outbreak, which has seen the U.K. experience the highest number of deaths in Europe. After debate over the weekend, the government on Tuesday said face masks would be mandatory in shops from July 24.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Samsung Galaxy M31: The ‘Mega Monster’ is the favourite of tech-savvy millennials
Jul 15, 2020 13:09 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: HRD minister launches ‘world’s most affordable’ Covid-19 test kit developed by IIT Delhi and all the latest news
Jul 15, 2020 13:08 IST
CBSE 10th result 2020 declared, Trivandrum region is top performer, 99.28% students pass
Jul 15, 2020 13:08 IST
Two rhinos drown to death as flood waters submerge Assam’s Kaziranga national park
Jul 15, 2020 13:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.