Sections
Home / Health / Covid-19: Celebs turn fans this National Doctor’s Day, send 20000 plus PPE kits to frontline health workers

Covid-19: Celebs turn fans this National Doctor’s Day, send 20000 plus PPE kits to frontline health workers

Actors Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza and others sent out 20000 plus PPE kits to frontline health workers across the country through an initiative started amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 17:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Inspired by producer Manish Mundra, the PPE drive was spearheaded by celebrity photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar. (Atul Kasbekar/Twitter)

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, when several frontline health workers have been tirelessly working towards keeping the world safe, Bollywood celebrities, expressed their gratitude through a social initiative. Inspired by producer Manish Mundra, the PPE drive was spearheaded by celebrity photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar, in partnership with Tring India to protect the frontline workers who are fighting the war against Covid-19.

After sending 20,000+ kits to over 50 hospitals across the country, Bollywood celebrities Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal, Dia Mirza, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, amongst others, concluded their initiative on National Doctor’s Day.

In a video, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Ali Fazal, Dia Mirza, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, commentator Harsha Bhogle representing their colleagues, sent a powerful thank you message to the doctors who are on the frontline ensuring the rest of the country is safe in the confines of their homes. From KEM Hospital and Cama Hospital in Mumbai, the initiative has reached other cities like Hyderabad, Ratnagiri, Lucknow, Pune, Indore, and New Delhi.

Dedicating the video to the doctors and other officials at the frontline, the actors in a powerful message heralded them as the real heroes.



 

Speaking on the initiative, Atul Kasbekar says, “While all of us are safe at home under lockdown, it’s important that we celebrate them today and value them for the incredible and strenuous work they are putting in for over 100 days now. Our entire perception of heroism has altered in these times. When we started off the initiative, it was the need of the hour. While the Government officials are doing their best, it is also the duty of the citizens to step up in whatever ways they can. A bunch of us came together and Manish (Mundra) has been a big help through the process guiding us to those in need.”

Actor Dia Mirza wrote on Twitter, “Dear Doctors, Thank YOU for your service, your humanity, for protecting and saving lives. You are HEROES and we are are so grateful for all that you continue to do everyday 🙏🏻 We are with you and grateful to have been of service to you. Jai Hind. #NationalDoctorsDay #COVID19”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Unified Covid-19 command: Mohali DC meets hospital representatives
Jul 02, 2020 18:04 IST
‘Amazing architecture,’ says Twitter about this bird’s nest inside a leaf
Jul 02, 2020 18:01 IST
Covid-19: Celebs turn fans this National Doctor’s Day
Jul 02, 2020 17:59 IST
99-year-old man, Bengal’s oldest Covid-19 patient, recovers
Jul 02, 2020 17:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.