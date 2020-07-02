Covid-19: Celebs turn fans this National Doctor’s Day, send 20000 plus PPE kits to frontline health workers

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, when several frontline health workers have been tirelessly working towards keeping the world safe, Bollywood celebrities, expressed their gratitude through a social initiative. Inspired by producer Manish Mundra, the PPE drive was spearheaded by celebrity photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar, in partnership with Tring India to protect the frontline workers who are fighting the war against Covid-19.

After sending 20,000+ kits to over 50 hospitals across the country, Bollywood celebrities Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal, Dia Mirza, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, amongst others, concluded their initiative on National Doctor’s Day.

In a video, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Ali Fazal, Dia Mirza, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, commentator Harsha Bhogle representing their colleagues, sent a powerful thank you message to the doctors who are on the frontline ensuring the rest of the country is safe in the confines of their homes. From KEM Hospital and Cama Hospital in Mumbai, the initiative has reached other cities like Hyderabad, Ratnagiri, Lucknow, Pune, Indore, and New Delhi.

Dedicating the video to the doctors and other officials at the frontline, the actors in a powerful message heralded them as the real heroes.

Speaking on the initiative, Atul Kasbekar says, “While all of us are safe at home under lockdown, it’s important that we celebrate them today and value them for the incredible and strenuous work they are putting in for over 100 days now. Our entire perception of heroism has altered in these times. When we started off the initiative, it was the need of the hour. While the Government officials are doing their best, it is also the duty of the citizens to step up in whatever ways they can. A bunch of us came together and Manish (Mundra) has been a big help through the process guiding us to those in need.”

Actor Dia Mirza wrote on Twitter, “Dear Doctors, Thank YOU for your service, your humanity, for protecting and saving lives. You are HEROES and we are are so grateful for all that you continue to do everyday 🙏🏻 We are with you and grateful to have been of service to you. Jai Hind. #NationalDoctorsDay #COVID19”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter