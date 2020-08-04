Sections
Home / Health / Covid-19: France imposes new rules amid pandemic, makes outdoor masks mandatory

Covid-19: France imposes new rules amid pandemic, makes outdoor masks mandatory

France is seeing an uptick in coronavirus infections, with hundreds of new clusters in recent weeks, notably as young people gather at waterside cafes or dance parties and families get together for summer vacation.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 18:24 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Alps

The outdoor mask rules are on top of a nationwide decree last month requiring people to wear masks in all stores and other indoor public places. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

Beach resorts along France’s Atlantic coast, picturesque promenades on the Loire River, farmers markets in the Alps — they’re among scores of spots around France where everyone is now required to wear a mask outdoors.

The outdoor mask rules taking effect Monday are on top of a nationwide decree last month requiring people to wear masks in all stores and other indoor public places. Pressure is growing on the government to mandate outdoor mask use on a national level, too.

France is seeing an uptick in coronavirus infections, with hundreds of new clusters in recent weeks, notably as young people gather at waterside cafes or dance parties and families get together for summer vacation.

Several sites around France have started requiring masks outdoors in recent days. Starting Monday, 69 towns in the Mayenne region of western France imposed outdoor mask rules, as did parts of the northern city of Lille and coastal city of Biarritz in French Basque country.



France has reported 7,000 new cases in the last week, after bringing the virus nearly under control with a strict two-month nationwide lockdown, and has confirmed 30,265 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘I am proud of you, Delhiites’, says Kejriwal as active cases reduce to 9K
Aug 04, 2020 18:58 IST
Ayodhya glitters on eve of as Ram temple bhoomi pujan
Aug 04, 2020 18:55 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan will celebrate Ayodhya event at hospital with lighting of diyas
Aug 04, 2020 18:54 IST
‘Gnarly’ tumour: Research shows this herbivorous dinosaur got cancer too
Aug 04, 2020 18:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.